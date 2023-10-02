Global Green Ammonia Market Report 2024-2040 Featuring Engie, EverWind Fuels, Fuella, FuelPositive, Green NortH2 Energy, Iberdrola, Jupiter Ionics, NEOM Green Hydrogen, SK Ecoplant, Sumitomo, & Yara

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Green Ammonia 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Diving deep into the intricacies of green ammonia production pathways and technologies, this report shines a spotlight on the transformative potential of renewable fuels.

With a meticulous review of the evolving regulatory and policy mechanisms, we capture the essence of what's propelling the ascendancy of renewable ammonia. Green ammonia, with its multifaceted benefits, stands out as a game-changer in the renewable fuel arena, poised for unprecedented growth in the coming decade, especially as decarbonization becomes imperative and costs diminish.

The past year has witnessed a notable uptick in green ammonia initiatives, both existing and in the pipeline, testament to the growing corporate investment in renewable hydrogen and ammonia synthesis.

Fostering innovation, coupled with harmonized policy and investment strategies, positions green ammonia to be a cornerstone in sculpting a carbon-neutral energy landscape.

Concluding our findings, we present an in-depth evaluation of both current and forecasted production costs of green ammonia, granting stakeholders a lucid understanding of its economic promise.

Applications and markets for green ammonia include:

As a net-zero fuel for the maritime shipping industry.

Carbon-free feedstock for fertilizer production. Converting to green ammonia feedstock reduces emissions from agricultural production.

Enabling renewable power generation in remote islands and off-grid locations as a sustainable alternative to diesel fuel.

As a hydrogen vector to store intermittent renewable energy from wind and solar projects and transport it over long distances.

Direct use in fuel cells for heavy-duty transportation applications including trucks, trains, and marine vessels.

As a substitute for coal and natural gas to provide electricity and district heating while eliminating fossil fuel emissions.

An additive to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions from coal-fired power plants and improve combustion efficiency.

Report contents include:

Analysis of green ammonia production pathways and technologies.

Review of supportive regulations and policy mechanisms promoting renewable ammonia.

Evaluation of current and projected green ammonia production costs.

Detailed green ammonia market analysis covering: Key growth drivers and market challenges. Recent industry developments and project announcements. Profiles of major green ammonia projects globally. SWOT analysis of the market. Assessment of market segments including transportation, fertilizers, hydrogen storage, and power generation. Examination of the competitive landscape and value chain.

Global and regional market size estimates and forecasts to 2040. Segmented by end-use application and geography.

Future outlook for the emerging green ammonia market.

Profiles for 34 companies across the supply chain.

Key Companies Profiled Include

Engie

EverWind Fuels

Fuella

FuelPositive Corp

Green NortH2 Energy

Iberdrola

Jupiter Ionics

NEOM Green Hydrogen Company

SK Ecoplant Co

Sumitomo

Yara

Key Topics Covered:





1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 GREEN AMMONIA OVERVIEW

2.1 Production

2.1.1 Current global ammonia production

2.1.2 Overview of renewable hydrogen and nitrogen production

2.1.3 Sustainable ammonia production

2.1.4 Decarbonisation of ammonia production

2.2 Properties and applications

2.3 Benefits over conventional ammonia

3 GREEN AMMONIA SYNTHESIS METHODS

3.1 Analysis of production technologies

3.2 Renewable Hydrogen Production

3.2.1 Water Electrolysis

3.2.2 Ammonia synthesis

3.2.2.1 Haber-Bosch process

3.2.2.2 Biological nitrogen fixation

3.2.2.3 Electrochemical production

3.2.2.4 Chemical looping processes

3.3 Retrofitting Existing Plants

3.4 Small-Scale Modular Systems

3.5 Blue ammonia

3.5.1 Blue ammonia projects

4 GLOBAL GREEN AMMONIA MARKET

4.1 Market growth drivers

4.2 Market challenges

4.3 Regulatory landscape and policy support

4.4 Recent industry news and developments

4.5 Green ammonia projects, current and planned

4.6 SWOT analysis

4.7 Fuel cells

4.8 Transportation fuel (shipping)

4.9 Fertilizers

4.10 Sustainable feedstock

4.11 Energy storage

4.12 Other markets

4.13 Cost analysis

4.13.1 Cost comparison

4.13.2 Feedstock, production, transportation costs

4.13.3 Cost projection forecasts

4.13.4 Cost reduction pathways

4.14 Competitive Landscape

4.14.1 Value chain

4.14.2 Key players

4.14.3 Collaborations and partnerships

4.15 Global market revenues

4.15.1 By end-use market

4.15.2 By region

4.16 Future outlook

5 COMPANY PROFILES (34 company profiles)

Air Products

Amogy

Atmonia

Brooge Renewable Energy Limited

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

Enel Green Power

Eneus Energy

Engie

EverWinfd Fuels

Fuella

FuelPositive Corp.

GenCell Energy

Green Fuel

Green NortH2 Energy

H2Carrier

Haldor Topsoe A/S

Hynfra

Iberdrola

Jupiter Ionics Pty Ltd

KBR

LONGi hydrogen

Minbos

NEOM Green Hydrogen Company

Nel

Nitrofix

Pattern Energy

Queensland Nitrates

Siemens

SK Ecoplant Co.

Stamicarbon

Starfire Energy

Sumitomo

Sun Brilliance

Yara International

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8f84x8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.