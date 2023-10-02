Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market Size to Reach USD 40.48 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial wastewater treatment service market size is expected to reach USD 40.48 Billion in 2032 and register a steady CAGR 6.3% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust market revenue growth can be attributed to rapid industrial growth, shrinking water resources, and rapid population growth. Growing concerns over the contamination of water resources due to toxic compounds released by industries is increasing usage of industrial wastewater treatment services. Increased water recycling and reuse programs to reduce discharge needs, growing implementation of solid waste reduction, and rising waste-to-energy projects are contributing to market revenue growth.

Moreover, increasing use of advanced wastewater treatment technologies and increasing initiatives to minimize energy costs associated with wastewater treatment are additional factors boosting further advancements in industrial wastewater treatment services. Rise in chronic health conditions due to release of toxic chemicals such as mercury and lead from various industries are expected to drive utilization of industrial wastewater treatment services. Emergence of new wastewater treatment technologies such as membrane filtration systems, automatic variable filtration, and advanced oxidation processes to eliminate challenging contaminants from wastewater is expected to drive demand for industrial wastewater treatment services.

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 19.45 Billion CAGR (2021–2028) 6.3% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 40.48 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2021–2028 Quantitative units Revenue in Billion, revenue share (%) and CAGR (%) Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Treatment method, service type, end-use, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., BENELUX, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Veolia, SUEZ, Xylem Inc., Ecolab, Thermax Group, Pentair, Evoqua Water Technologies, WOG Technologies, Golder Associates and SWA Water Australia Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

The global industrial wastewater treatment service market is consolidated with a limited number of players accounting for majority market revenue. Companies are focusing on strategic expansions into untapped markets and on research and development initiatives to develop more enhanced industrial wastewater treatment services in order to secure and maintain a robust position in the rapidly growing market. Some prominent players operating in the industrial wastewater treatment service market are:

Veolia

SUEZ

Xylem Inc.

Ecolab

Thermax Group

Pentair

Evoqua Water Technologies

WOG Technologies

Golder Associates

SWA Water Australia

Strategic development

In September 2019, Veolia, which is a leader in optimized resource management announced that its Middle East subsidiary had secured a USD 63 million management contract from Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (Kipic). The contract was for a wastewater project within its AI Zour facility, which is one of the largest refinery complexes in the world under development.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Filtration segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Rising need to remove a wide range of challenging contaminants from industrial wastewater is resulting in increasing utilization of advanced filtration solutions and processes.

Operation & process control segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Industries are increasingly adopting operation & process control services to ensure efficient functioning of wastewater treatment plants.

Power generation segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the industrial wastewater treatment service market in 2020. Increasing adoption of wastewater treatment services in the power generation industry to minimize wastewater generation resulting from power generation processes is driving revenue growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global industrial wastewater treatment service market in 2020. Rising need to remove contaminants and ensure that industries are fully compliant with regional industrial wastewater treatment standards is expected to boost utilization of industrial wastewater treatment services.

Emergen Research has segmented the global industrial wastewater treatment service market on the basis of treatment method, service type, end-use, and region:

Treatment Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Filtration Disinfection Desalination Testing

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Operation & Process Control Design & Engineering Consulting Building & Installation Maintenance & Repair Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Chemical & Pharmaceutical Power Generation Metals & Mining Pulp & Paper Oil & Gas Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Australia Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



