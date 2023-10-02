Global Food Antifoaming Agents Market Size to Reach USD 9.45 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food antifoaming agents market size is expected to reach USD 9.45 Billion in 2032 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing consumption of processed and convenience foods is a major factor driving the market revenue growth. Controlling and lowering foam levels improves production operations by allowing containers to be used to their full capacity, reducing overflows, and making pumping easier. Antifoaming compounds aid in control of foam production, allowing for smoother and more efficient processing. Manufacturers can maintain consistent product quality and guarantee that the finished product fulfills consumer expectations by utilizing antifoaming chemicals, which as a result contributes to market revenue growth.

Rising food processing activities and growing awareness among individuals regarding quality are major factors driving the market revenue growth. Anti-foam additives assist in maintaining process control. It helps to avoid hazardous circumstances in food-grade production, as well as lower output/production capacity owing to excessive foam. Anti-foams prevent dangerous slippery situations in the manufacturing facility, as well as save waste and enhance production costs hence contributing to the market revenue growth. Increasing product quality and equipment efficiency while minimizing waste creation results in lower overall production costs.

However, antifoaming agents based on silicone compounds can affect texture and appearance of the final product which is a major factor restraining the market revenue growth. The durability of silicone-based antifoam is relatively low. Silicone is oil soluble and helps to reduce defoaming in oil systems.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 6.29 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 4.2% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 9.45 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, application, form, distribution channel, end-use, and region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest o NEC Corporation f Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Ashland, BASF SE, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Ecolab, Wacker Chemie AG, Dow, Elementis Plc, HiMedia Laboratories, Kemira, Evonik. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global food antifoaming agents market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market. Some major players included in the market report are:

Ashland.

BASF SE.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Ecolab.

Wacker Chemie AG.

Dow.

Elementis Plc.

HiMedia Laboratories.

Kemira.

Evonik.

Strategic Development

On 19 May 2021, Cambridge Commodities announced the release of Librifoam, a silicone anti-foaming agent designed for use in the sports nutrition, health and wellness, and food and beverage industries. The product is intended to address the challenges that brands and manufacturers experience when developing final products. Librifoam is a silicone-based antifoam emulsion that disperses in both hot and cold aqueous systems with just modest agitation in the foamy system. It is appropriate for use in a variety of industries, including industrial, food processing, beverage, and mixes.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The water segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Water helps to distribute antifoaming agents within the food product or processing medium, evenly assuring consistent foam control which is driving revenue growth of this segment. Moreover, using antifoaming agents in water prevents overflows caused by excessive foam formation in applications such as cooking, frying, and boiling. Water-based defoamers frequently require little to no production equipment to dilute to lesser concentrations, making them easier to utilize. They disperse easily in water and water-based solutions, providing foam suppression. They are used in a variety of sectors such as paper manufacturing, industrial process water, and wastewater treatment hence contributing to revenue growth of this segment.

The beverages segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022. Defoaming and antifoaming agents are substances that are intended to reduce or eliminate foam generation. They are utilized in destruction of foam buildup and/or the prevention of foam production which as a result is utilized widely in beverage industry and is driving revenue growth of this segment. Defoamers based on silicone emulsions of the polydimethylsiloxane type are commonly used in the food business (food code E-900). These products have a strong and quick antifoam impact, but their effectiveness fades with time. This necessitates the continuous injection of antifoaming chemicals during the manufacturing process to maintain its effectiveness hence driving revenue growth of this segment.

The liquid antifoaming agent segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022. Rising demand for liquid antifoaming agents in the food industry owing to the need to maintain consistent product quality, improve process efficiency, and reduce the risk of operational issues caused by foam is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment. Liquid antifoaming agents reduce surface tension of the liquid, which inhibits the formation of stable foam bubbles.

The market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Rising food processing activities and growing awareness among individuals regarding quality is a major factor driving market revenue growth in this region. Foam negatively impacts the texture, appearance, and flavor of food products. For instance, excess foam in beverages can affect taste and consumer perception. Antifoaming agents help to maintain and enhance the overall quality of the final food items hence contributing to the market revenue growth in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global food antifoaming agents market on the basis of product, application, form, distribution channel, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Water Silicone Oil-Based Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Oil and Fats Beverages Diary and Frozen Foods Bakery and Confectionary Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Liquid Antifoaming Agents Powder Antifoaming Agents

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Non-Store Based Store Based

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Food Manufacturers Beverage Producers Bakery and Confectionery Producers Dairy Industry

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



