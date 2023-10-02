Global Steel Fiber Market Size to Reach USD 3.70 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global steel fiber market size was USD 2.30 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising infrastructural development across various regions and increasing use of steel fibers due to higher tensile strength are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Steel fibers are extensively used along with mesh and steel reinforcing bars in various construction applications owing to their compression, splitting tensile, and flexural strength. Global steel prices reduced by 15%-20% year-on-year in 2022 and fell over 40% in December 2022. According to the forecast by World Steel Association (WSA), the demand for global steel increased by 2.4% in 2023. This can lead to a drop in the prices of steel fibers and therefore can be widely used as a construction material.

Developing countries in the Asia Pacific region need to spend significantly more in recent years in various infrastructure projects. According to an Asian Development Bank, developing countries in Asia will need to invest USD 26 trillion in infrastructure projects from 2016 to 2030, to retain its growth momentum, eradicate poverty, and respond to climate change. Steel Fiber Reinforced Concrete (SFRC) is a composite material made up of a cementitious matrix and a discontinuous reinforcement made up of steel fibers that are randomly distributed throughout the matrix. SFRC is used in buildings, such as flooring, housing, precast, bridges, tunneling, heavy duty pavement, and mining, to improve long-term behavior, strength, toughness, and stress resistance. In addition, SFRC is becoming more popular in civilian and military structures due to its greater qualities over standard concrete, such as higher tensile strength, better strain capacity, enhanced energy absorption ability, and improved toughness.

However, reduction workability and issues related to uniformity of the concrete mix are key factors , which could restrain market revenue growth. Steel fiber rigidity can have a significant impact on slump and workability, especially when additional characteristics are considered. The fibers operate as a barrier to the movement of coarse aggregates, decreasing material mobility. Furthermore, when the fibers get concentrated on the surface, it becomes difficult to provide a good finishing.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 2.30 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 4.8% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 3.70 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Type, application, manufacturing process, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled ArcelorMittal, Bekaert, Fibrometals, Nippon Seisen Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Boen metal products Co., Ltd., Green Steel Group, Spajic DOO, Hunan Sunshine Steel Fiber Co., Ltd., Zhitai Steel Fiber Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Hunan Sunshine Steel Fiber Co., Ltd., and R.STAT Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global steel fiber market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing new solutions and services. Some major players included in the global steel fiber market report are:

ArcelorMittal

Bekaert

Fibrometals

Nippon Seisen Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Boen metal products Co., Ltd.

Green Steel Group

Spajic DOO

Hunan Sunshine Steel Fiber Co., Ltd.

Zhitai Steel Fiber Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

R. STAT

Strategic Development

On 19 October 2021, Bekaert received an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for its Dramix steel fibers for concrete reinforcement manufacturing in Petrovice (Czech Republic), confirming its strong commitment to sustainability. The EPD will enable anybody involved in construction to compare Dramix with standard concrete reinforcing systems, assisting them in selecting the most sustainable and durable solution for their development's whole lifecycle.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The hooked segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global steel fiber market over the forecast period. This is because hooked steel fiber can provide improved anchoring between fibers and concrete and is also inexpensive. Hooked fibers are more popular than smooth fibers in structural applications because of their anchorage mechanisms, together with their length and tensile strength, provide extra pull-out resistance and enhance the structural element's performance..

The concrete reinforcement segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global steel fiber market over the forecast period. This is because fibers are used in Ordinary Portland Concrete (OPC) to increase its tensile strength, ductility, durability and toughness of concrete. When steel fibers are mixed into mortar, OPC, or refractory concrete, the flexural strength of the composite increases from 25% to 100%, depending on the proportion of fibers used and the mix design.

The cut wire/cold drawn segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global steel fiber market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to their improved mechanical characteristics and superior performance. Steel is frequently cold-rolled before being cold-drawn to improve its characteristics for improved performance. Cold-drawing has various advantages over other processes, such as hot-rolling, and has improved mechanical characteristics.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in the global steel fiber market in 2022. This is due to increasing investments in various infrastructure projects across various countries in Asia Pacific rising demand from various end use industries. This is expected to rise domestic demand for steel fiber in this region along with rapid growth in the construction industry. Steel fiber is used in concrete mix to increase the tensile strength of concrete that can be used in various infrastructure projects.

Emergen Research has segmented the global steel fiber market on the basis of type, application, manufacturing process and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hooked Straight Deformed Crimpled Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Concrete Reinforcement Composite Reinforcement Refractories Others

Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Cut Wire/Cold Drawn Slit Sheet Melt Extract Mill Extract Modified Cold Drawn Wire

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



