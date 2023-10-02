World Smallpox Treatment Market Report 2023-2030: Antiviral Drugs, Vaccination, Supportive Care Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smallpox Treatment Market, By Treatment Type, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By End User, And By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Smallpox Treatment Market is projected to reach a value of $78.06 million by 2030 from $67.49 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 1.8%

This comprehensive report offers a deep dive into the global smallpox treatment market, presenting market size in US$ Million and the compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), using 2022 as the base year.

While a specific treatment for smallpox remains elusive, this report highlights ongoing progress in developing potentially effective treatments and preventive vaccines. Understanding global market trends, key drivers, and industry strategies is essential for navigating the intricate landscape of the smallpox treatment market.

The report provides detailed profiles of major companies in the field, encompassing company highlights, product portfolios, financial performance, and strategic initiatives. Investors, suppliers, distributors, and new market entrants can leverage this information to make informed decisions about their future market endeavors.

The growth of the global smallpox treatment market is anticipated to be driven by factors such as the increasing burden of smallpox, rising demand for safe and effective treatments, the focus on developing safe and efficient vaccines, and favorable government initiatives.

For instance, in June 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Chimerix's brincidofovir (BCV, Tembexa) to treat smallpox. The FDA approved Tembexa under the agency's Animal Rule, which allows findings from adequate and well-controlled animal efficacy studies to serve as basis of an approval when it is not feasible or ethical to conduct efficacy trials in humans.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 160 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $67.49 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $78.06 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.8% Regions Covered Global

Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market.

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players.

It profiles key players in the global smallpox treatment market based on the following parameters such as company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics.

The global smallpox treatment market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global smallpox treatment market.

Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Rise in burden of smallpox worldwide

Side effects of available drugs

High demand for safe/effective treatment

Impact Analysis

Key Highlights

Regulatory Scenario

Product launch/Approvals

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Analysis

Merger and Acquisition Scenario

Company Profiles

Bavarian Nordic A/S

Nanotherapeutics, Inc.

Chimerix, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Sanofi Pasteur SA

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Novartis International AG

Johnson & Johnson

Bavarian Nordic A/S

SIGA Technologies, Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bharat Biotech International Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Global Smallpox Treatment Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

COVID-19 Epidemiology

Supply Side and Demand Side Analysis

Economic Impact

Global Smallpox Treatment Market, By Treatment Type:

Antiviral Drugs

Vaccination

Supportive Care

Global Smallpox Treatment Market, By Product Type:

Vaccines

Antiviral Drugs

Global Smallpox Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals

Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Smallpox Treatment Market, By End User:

Healthcare Facilities

Research Institutes Others

Global Smallpox Treatment Market, By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vo0m2g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment