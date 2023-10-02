Global Sodium Bicarbonate Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2030 - Demand for Animal Feed Additives Driving Growth

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sodium Bicarbonate - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Sodium Bicarbonate Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2030
The Sodium Bicarbonate market is anticipated to witness significant expansion, projected to soar from a valuation of US$1.4 Billion in 2022 to an impressive US$2.2 Billion by 2030, showcasing a robust CAGR of 5.6%.
One segment driving this surge is Crystal / Powdered Crystal, expected to exhibit a 5.9% CAGR, reaching a value of US$1.8 Billion by 2030. Conversely, the Liquid segment's growth is predicted at 4.6% CAGR through the decade. Notably, the U.S. Sodium Bicarbonate market is pegged at US$331.7 Million in 2022, while China, a major global economic powerhouse, is on track to attain US$456.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%.
Other significant markets include Japan and Canada, with growth rates of 4.3% and 5.3% respectively, from 2022 to 2030. In Europe, Germany stands out with a projected CAGR of 4.7%. As the Sodium Bicarbonate landscape evolves, a detailed competitor analysis offers insights into market leaders, underlining their strategies and global standing.
This comprehensive report, complete with a year's complimentary updates, proves essential for stakeholders navigating the burgeoning Sodium Bicarbonate sector.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Animal Feed Additives: The Major Application Market for Sodium Bicarbonate
- Global Feed Production Volume Breakdown by Country (in %) for 2020
- Global Feed Production Volume (in Million Metric Tons) by Species for 2020
- Demand for Protein-Rich Diets Dictate Demand for Amino Acids as Feed Additives
- Demand for Meat and Meat-based Products to Influence Growth in Sodium Bicarbonate Market
- Energy, Water, Protein and Fat Content for Meat & Eggs Vis-a-vis Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Beverages (per 100 grams)
- Global Meat Consumption in 1,000 Metric Tons (Carcass Weight Equivalent) for Pork, Chicken Meat, and Beef & Veal for 2017-2020
- Rising Consumption of Poultry Bodes Well for Market
- Global Chicken Meat Production (in 1,000 Metric Tons Ready to Cook Equivalent) by Country for 2016-2020E
- Chicken Meat Consumption (in 1,000 Metric Tons Ready to Cook Equivalent) by Top Countries for 2016-2020E
- Food & Beverage Industry: Vital Role of Sodium Bicarbonate in Enhancing Food Quality
- Global Food & Beverages Market in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2022
- Growing Demand for Convenience Food Drive the Demand for Sodium Bicarbonate
- Growing Demand for Bakery Products to Drive Sodium Bicarbonate Market
- Growing Popularity of Ready-to-Eat Foods Holds Promise for Sodium Bicarbonate Market
- Increasing Demand for Sodium Bicarbonate in Pharmaceutical Industry Drives Market Expansion
- Worldwide Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes by Region for 2017 and 2045
- Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- Rising Usage of Detergents Propels Sodium Bicarbonate Demand
- Increasing Global Population Drives the Demand for Protein Alternatives
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
- Fashion Plays a Key Role in Propelling Demand for Textile Dyes
- Growth of the Personal Care and Cosmetics Market to Drive Demand for Sodium Bicarbonate
- Global Beauty & Personal Care Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2024
