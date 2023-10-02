Global Sodium Bicarbonate Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2030 - Demand for Animal Feed Additives Driving Growth

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sodium Bicarbonate - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Sodium Bicarbonate Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2030

The Sodium Bicarbonate market is anticipated to witness significant expansion, projected to soar from a valuation of US$1.4 Billion in 2022 to an impressive US$2.2 Billion by 2030, showcasing a robust CAGR of 5.6%.

One segment driving this surge is Crystal / Powdered Crystal, expected to exhibit a 5.9% CAGR, reaching a value of US$1.8 Billion by 2030. Conversely, the Liquid segment's growth is predicted at 4.6% CAGR through the decade. Notably, the U.S. Sodium Bicarbonate market is pegged at US$331.7 Million in 2022, while China, a major global economic powerhouse, is on track to attain US$456.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%.

Other significant markets include Japan and Canada, with growth rates of 4.3% and 5.3% respectively, from 2022 to 2030. In Europe, Germany stands out with a projected CAGR of 4.7%. As the Sodium Bicarbonate landscape evolves, a detailed competitor analysis offers insights into market leaders, underlining their strategies and global standing.

This comprehensive report, complete with a year's complimentary updates, proves essential for stakeholders navigating the burgeoning Sodium Bicarbonate sector.

A Prelude to Sodium Bicarbonate

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Sodium Bicarbonate Market to Gradually Recover from COVID-19 Shock

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Rising Demand Fast-Tracks Emphatic Journey of Global Sodium Bicarbonate Market

Animal Feed, and Food and Beverage Dominates the Sodium Bicarbonate End-use Market

Powder Form: Major Segment of Sodium Bicarbonate Market

Asia-Pacific Maintains Triumphant Position in Sodium Bicarbonate Market

Product Alternatives & Health Hazards Impede Growth

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Animal Feed Additives: The Major Application Market for Sodium Bicarbonate

Global Feed Production Volume Breakdown by Country (in %) for 2020

Global Feed Production Volume (in Million Metric Tons) by Species for 2020

Demand for Protein-Rich Diets Dictate Demand for Amino Acids as Feed Additives

Demand for Meat and Meat-based Products to Influence Growth in Sodium Bicarbonate Market

Energy, Water, Protein and Fat Content for Meat & Eggs Vis-a-vis Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Beverages (per 100 grams)

Global Meat Consumption in 1,000 Metric Tons (Carcass Weight Equivalent) for Pork, Chicken Meat, and Beef & Veal for 2017-2020

Rising Consumption of Poultry Bodes Well for Market

Global Chicken Meat Production (in 1,000 Metric Tons Ready to Cook Equivalent) by Country for 2016-2020E

Chicken Meat Consumption (in 1,000 Metric Tons Ready to Cook Equivalent) by Top Countries for 2016-2020E

Food & Beverage Industry: Vital Role of Sodium Bicarbonate in Enhancing Food Quality

Global Food & Beverages Market in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2022

Growing Demand for Convenience Food Drive the Demand for Sodium Bicarbonate

Growing Demand for Bakery Products to Drive Sodium Bicarbonate Market

Growing Popularity of Ready-to-Eat Foods Holds Promise for Sodium Bicarbonate Market

Increasing Demand for Sodium Bicarbonate in Pharmaceutical Industry Drives Market Expansion

Worldwide Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes by Region for 2017 and 2045

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Rising Usage of Detergents Propels Sodium Bicarbonate Demand

Increasing Global Population Drives the Demand for Protein Alternatives

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Fashion Plays a Key Role in Propelling Demand for Textile Dyes

Growth of the Personal Care and Cosmetics Market to Drive Demand for Sodium Bicarbonate

Global Beauty & Personal Care Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2024

