Festi hf.: Buyback program week 39

| Source: Festi hf. Festi hf.

Kopavogi, ICELAND

In week 39 2023, Festi purchased in total 132,118 own shares for total amount of 23,748,358 ISK as follows:

WeekDateTimePurchased sharesShare pricePurchase price
           39    25.9.202312:53:452.118181383.358
           39    26.9.202310:59:4430.0001805.400.000
           39    27.9.202314:27:5330.0001805.400.000
           39    28.9.202314:08:5970.000179,512.565.000
   132.118 23.748.358


The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 9,405,668 own shares or 3.01% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,537,786 own shares for 289,730,395 ISK and holds today 9,537,786 own shares or 3.05% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 21 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.12% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).