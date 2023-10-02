Festi hf.: Buyback program week 39

In week 39 2023, Festi purchased in total 132,118 own shares for total amount of 23,748,358 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Share price
|Purchase price
|39
|25.9.2023
|12:53:45
|2.118
|181
|383.358
|39
|26.9.2023
|10:59:44
|30.000
|180
|5.400.000
|39
|27.9.2023
|14:27:53
|30.000
|180
|5.400.000
|39
|28.9.2023
|14:08:59
|70.000
|179,5
|12.565.000
|132.118
|23.748.358
The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase Festi held 9,405,668 own shares or 3.01% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,537,786 own shares for 289,730,395 ISK and holds today 9,537,786 own shares or 3.05% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 21 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.12% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).