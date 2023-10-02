Global Smart Rings Market Report 2023-2027: From Notifications to Payments - Smart Rings Revolutionize Wearable Tech

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Rings Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The smart rings market is forecasted to grow by USD 34,402.61 thousand during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 21.39% during

This analysis highlights the increasing popularity of wearable devices for payment purposes as a key driver propelling the growth of the smart rings market in the coming years. The market encompasses a wide range of technologies, from Bluetooth and NFC to various applications such as notifications, security, payments, health and wellness, and data transfer.

Several factors contribute to the market's expansion, including the global economy's growing digitization, technological advancements, the miniaturization of electronic components, and the development of low-power electronics. Additionally, a rising number of strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, coupled with the increasing adoption of smart rings for health and wellness applications, are expected to drive substantial demand in this market.

The comprehensive report on the smart rings market offers a holistic analysis, including market size and forecasts, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and an examination of approximately 25 key vendors. It provides an up-to-date assessment of the current market landscape, the latest trends, drivers, and the overall market environment.

Our thorough vendor analysis aims to assist clients in enhancing their market positioning. The report includes a detailed examination of several prominent smart rings market vendors. Furthermore, it presents insights into upcoming trends and challenges that will shape market growth, helping companies strategize and capitalize on future growth opportunities.

A Selection of Companies Featured in this Report

Circular

Contecto

E SENSES

Fujitsu Ltd.

Guangdong Jiu Zhi Technology Co.Ltd

Haltian Oy

iQibla LLC

Jakcom Technology Co. Ltd.

MTG Co. Ltd.

Nimb Inc.

Nuanic Oy

Origami Group Ltd.

Oura Health Oy

Rajmall Inventives Pvt. Ltd.

Ringly Inc.

SLEEPON

Smart Siren Technology Inc.

TheTouch X s.r.o.

Tokenize Inc.

Ultrahuman Healthcare Pvt Ltd



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global smart rings market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Technology

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Technology

6.3 Bluetooth-enabled smart rings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 NFC-enabled smart rings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Technology



7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Notifications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Security - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Payment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Health and wellness - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Data transfer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by Application



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors



