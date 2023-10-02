CompTIA Introduces New Education and Training Solutions to International Academic Markets

LONDON, ENGLAND, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce, today announced the launch of a new line of technology training and testing products designed for academic institutions now available across the globe.

The announcement was made at CompTIA’s annual EMEA Members and Partners Conference in London. The event draws technology professionals and training and academic partners from throughout the region for collaboration, innovative ideas and actionable advice.

“CompTIA is now uniquely positioned to provide an unparalleled depth of training and workforce development solutions along with our globally recognised technical certifications,” said Graham Hunter, CompTIA’s executive vice president for global business development. “We believe in empowering educators and stakeholders who are tasked with shaping the future of IT education with robust teaching tools and hands-on courseware that saves time and money and produces better results.”

CompTIA, through its strategic acquisition of TestOut earlier this year, now provides a line of comprehensive delivery solutions for training, courseware, online labs, performance-based exams and more to students, professionals, and academic institutions in nations around the world.

Since 1991, the TestOut solutions have helped millions of individuals acquire the skills they need to progress in their educations and careers. The learning platform, known as LabSim, enables students to access a broad range of hands-on learning content that builds career-focused practical technology skills while providing educators with the tools they need to help these students succeed.

LabSim and the related courseware combine training, hands-on labs, and exam preparation into a single online platform for students to use on any device. This Experience-based Training (EBT) includes videos, text lessons, performance-based quizzes, simulated labs, and performance-based assessments.

“CompTIA is committed to working with academic partners to deliver best-in-class education and training solutions so these organisations can bring more people into the growing technology industry,” said Jason Moss, CompTIA’s senior vice president for global business development for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

-30-

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is the world’s leading information technology (IT) certification and training body. CompTIA is a mission-driven organization committed to unlocking the potential of every student, career changer or professional seeking to begin or advance in a technology career. Each year CompTIA, directly and through its global network of partners, provides millions of people with training, education and certification. To learn more visit https://www.comptia.org/