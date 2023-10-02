Global Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Markets, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F: From Genetic Abnormalities to Aging - What's Driving the Demand for Myeloproliferative Disorder Drugs?

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global myeloproliferative disorders drugs market is expected to grow from $8.63 billion in 2022 to $9.11 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The myeloproliferative disorders drugs market is expected to reach $10.62 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.9%.

n the rapidly advancing pharmaceutical landscape, the significance of myeloproliferative disorder drugs is more pronounced than ever. These pivotal medications target blood cancers that emerge from alterations in bone marrow stem cells, a foundational tissue for blood cell generation.

Specifically, these drugs address a range of blood malignancies, notably myelodysplastic/myeloproliferative disorders. Mainstream drugs in this category, such as jasatinib, nilotinib, and jakafi, have been game-changers for conditions like primary myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

Driving the surge in the market for these drugs is the escalating incidence of myeloproliferative disorders. The distinction between these disorders and acute leukemia lies in the growth patterns of one or more hematologic cell lines in peripheral blood. Factors like genetic abnormalities, radiation exposure, and aging contribute to the uptick in these disorders. For context, as per the National Institute of Health in 2022, chronic myelogenous leukemia saw a pronounced rise, especially among men.

Beyond the sheer demand, product innovation remains at the forefront of this market's evolution. Pharmaceutical giants like Bristol Myers Squibb have introduced revolutionary drugs, such as REBLOZYL, which garnered FDA approval in 2020. Such medications stand as a testament to the industry's dedication to better patient outcomes.

Furthermore, strategic acquisitions, such as the $1.35 billion takeover of Imago BioSciences by US-based Merk in 2022, underscore the vibrancy and potential of this market. This move amplifies Merk's capabilities, especially in the hematology domain.

Lastly, in terms of geographic market dynamics, North America led the charge in 2022, while the Asia-Pacific region is touted to witness the most accelerated growth in the upcoming period. This global perspective, encompassing regions from Western Europe to the Middle East, reflects the universal demand and significance of myeloproliferative disorder drugs in contemporary medicine.

The countries covered in the myeloproliferative disorder drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Major players in the myeloproliferative disorders drugs market are

Novartis AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Pfizer Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Incyte Corporation

Eli Lilly and Co

F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Mylan NV

Fresenius Kabi AG

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

GSK Plc

Bayer AG

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim International Gmbh

Sanofi Aventis inc.

AstraZeneca AB

Apotex Inc

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.11 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $10.62 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market Characteristics



3. Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market Trends And Strategies



4. Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market



5. Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Primary Myelofibrosis

Polycythemia Vera (PV)

Essential Thrombocythemia (ET)

Chronic Eosinophilic Leukaemia Or Hyper eosinophilic Syndrome (HES)

Systemic Masto cytosis (SM)

6.2. Global Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market, Segmentation By Drug Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

JAK2 Inhibitors

Anti-Neoplastics

Demethylation Agents

Imatinib Mesylate

Other Drug Types

6.3. Global Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market, Segmentation By Route Of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Oral

Parenteral

Other Routes Of Administration

6.4. Global Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Stores

Drug Stores

7. Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

