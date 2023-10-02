Global Gene Delivery Technologies Markets, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F: Mapping the Genetic Blueprint - The Role of Gene Delivery in Modern Medicine

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Delivery Technologies Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gene delivery technologies market is expected to grow from $3.10 billion in 2022 to $3.57 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. The gene delivery technologies market is expected to reach $6.11 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.3%.

In today's dynamic world of life sciences, the global gene delivery technologies market stands out as a cornerstone. Revolutionizing the treatment paradigm for genetic diseases and disorders, these technologies deliver foreign genetic materials into cells, marking a transformative era in medicine.

Our comprehensive analysis underscores the rapid evolution of this market, driven by technological advancements and a surging demand for cell and gene therapies. We spotlight the endeavors of leading market players in pioneering state-of-the-art products. Notably, strategic moves like PerkinElmer's acquisition of SIRION Biotech are reshaping the market's trajectory.

With a spike in cell and gene therapies, powered by gene-editing breakthroughs, the market's growth trajectory is on an upward curve. As highlighted in an October 2022 report by Economist Impact, a staggering 2,600 clinical trials for CGTs were active by mid-2021. A testament to the sector's growth, over half of these were initiated post-2015. Projections indicate that the US could see 100 approved CGTs by 2031, averaging 8 or 9 FDA approvals yearly from 2022-2031. Such momentum underscores the burgeoning role of gene delivery technologies.

Gene delivery, essentially the introduction of DNA or RNA into cells, offers hope in treating genetic anomalies, whether mutations or inherited genes. The market is segmented into biological, chemical, and physical modes, with applications spanning gene therapy, cell therapy, vaccines, and research.

Emerging technological advancements underscore the market's dynamism. A case in point: Aera Therapeutics' February 2023 launch of the Aera Platform. This innovative technology targets RNA molecules involved in diseases, paving the way for precise gene editing and heralding the promise of personalized gene treatments.

The strategic acquisition of Germany's SIRION Biotech by US-based PerkinElmer in June 2021 further exemplifies market consolidation. Aimed at bolstering PerkinElmer's gene therapy and viral vector capabilities, this move cements the company's position in gene delivery technologies, ensuring it's poised to cater to the escalating demand for gene therapies.

North America was the largest region in the gene delivery technologies market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The countries covered in the gene delivery technologies market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.57 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $6.11 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.4% Regions Covered Global

Major players in the gene delivery technologies market are

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

QIAGEN NV

Horizon Discovery Group Co

OriGene Technologies Inc.

Oxford Biomedica Solutions LLC

SignaGen Laboratories LLC

Vectalys SAS

Takara Bio Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

System Biosciences LLC

Promega Corporation

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Catalent Inc.

Avantor

