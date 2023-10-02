Opthea to Participate at the 2023 Euretina Congress

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT; ASX:OPT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to treat highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, announced today that on October 4th, Dr. Megan Baldwin, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer will be a panelist at the inaugural Euretina Innovation Spotlight forum which is part of the Organization’s 23rd Congress being held on October 5th – 8th in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

The Euretina Innovation Spotlight (EIS) event is intended to foster direct collaboration and communication between industry, regulators, investors, researchers and physicians involved or interested in the retinal innovation space. This one day conference features panel discussions and talks by selected industry leaders, biomedical innovators, regulators and investors. Dr. Baldwin will be a speaker on the Innovation in Treatment Modalities panel taking place on October 4th at 2:00PM CEST.

Euretina was started in 2000 and was originally known as the European Retina, Macula and Vitreous Society. Today, the organization has grown to over 4,500 members and hosts annual Congress that attracts thousands of delegates from around the world. For information on the Euretina Congress or the EIS, please visit https://euretinacongress.org .

About Opthea Limited

Opthea (ASX:OPT; Nasdaq:OPT) is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to address the unmet need in the treatment of highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME). Opthea’s lead product candidate OPT-302 is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials and being developed for use in combination with anti-VEGF-A monotherapies to achieve broader inhibition of the VEGF family, with the goal of improving overall efficacy and demonstrating superior vision gains over that which can be achieved by inhibiting VEGF-A alone.

