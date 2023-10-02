Global Metamaterials and Metasurfaces Market Report 2024-2034 with Profiles of 61 Companies Including Products, Investments, & Partnerships

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Metamaterials and Metasurfaces 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an all-encompassing dive into the metamaterials sector, merging detailed current market insights with forward-looking revenue projections, delineated by metamaterial categories, distinct markets, and geographical regions.

As the world pivots towards innovative materials, metamaterials are at the vanguard, revolutionizing applications from radar and lidar in autonomous vehicles to 6G networks and wireless charging. Defined as artificially crafted structures, metamaterials boast unique properties - be it acoustic, optical, or magnetic - that challenge natural norms. Their intricate arrays of resonators grant unprecedented control over electromagnetic or acoustic waves, thus providing unparalleled versatility in myriad applications, particularly at subwavelength scales.

The competitive landscape is thoroughly analyzed, and we chart vast opportunities spanning sectors like communications, solar coatings, sensors, and medical imaging, among others.

To deepen the insights, this report highlights 61 industry-leading companies, emphasizing their product portfolios, investment trajectories, and strategic alliances. Offering a lens into the future, our forecasts stretch to 2034, capturing application-centric market trends and dissecting regional revenue and demand nuances.

Report content include

Current market analysis and future revenue forecasts, by metamaterial types, markets and region.

Commercialization assessment from research to market.

Market drivers, trends and challenges.

Competitive landscape.

In-depth opportunity assessment in markets including communications, sound insulation, antennas, sensors, solar coatings, displays, and medical imaging.

Profiles of 61 companies including products, investments, partnerships.

Detailed application market forecasts through 2034.

Regional revenues and demand analysis.

Key applications include:

Telecommunications.

Acoustics.

Sound insulation.

Sensors.

Radar imaging.

Optics (terahertz and infrared).

Coatings & films.

Lidar systems for self-driving cars.

Imaging and sensing.

Power transmission.

Energy harvesting.

Wireless charging.

Thermal management.

Superlenses for medical devices

AR displays.

Companies profiled include

Anywaves

Breylon

Echodyne, Inc

Evolv Technologies, Inc

Fractal Antenna Systems, Inc

Imagia

Kymeta Corporation

Lumotive

OPT Industries

Phononic Vibes srl

Metamaterial, Inc

Metawave Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Aims and objectives of the study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Historical metamaterials market

3.2 Recent growth

3.3 Global market revenues, current and forecast

3.4 Regional analysis

3.5 Market opportunity assessment

3.6 Investment funding in metamaterials

3.7 Market and technology challenges

3.8 Industry developments 2020-2023

4 METAMATERIALS OVERVIEW

4.1 What are metamaterials?

4.1.1 Electromagnetic metamaterials

4.1.2 Metasurfaces

4.1.2.1 Meta-Lens

4.1.2.2 Metasurface holograms

4.1.2.3 Invisibility cloaking and shielding

4.1.2.4 Flexible metasurfaces

4.1.2.5 Reconfigurable intelligent surfaces (RIS)

4.2 Types of metamaterials

4.2.1 Optical Metamaterials

4.2.1.1 Photonic metamaterials

4.2.1.2 Tunable metamaterials

4.2.1.3 Frequency selective surface (FSS) based metamaterials

4.2.1.4 Plasmonic metamaterials

4.2.1.5 Invisibility cloaks

4.2.1.6 Perfect absorbers

4.2.1.7 Optical nanocircuits

4.2.1.8 Metalenses

4.2.1.9 Holograms

4.2.1.10 Applications

4.2.2 Electromagnetic metamaterials

4.2.2.1 Double negative (DNG) metamaterials

4.2.2.2 Single negative metamaterials

4.2.2.3 Electromagnetic bandgap metamaterials (EBG)

4.2.2.4 Bi-isotropic and bianisotropic metamaterials

4.2.2.5 Chiral metamaterials

4.2.2.6 Electromagnetic "Invisibility" cloak

4.2.3 Radio frequency (RF) metamaterials

4.2.3.1 RF metasurfaces

4.2.3.2 Frequency selective surfaces

4.2.3.3 Tunable RF metamaterials

4.2.3.4 RF antennas

4.2.3.5 Absorbers

4.2.3.6 Cloaking

4.2.3.7 Luneburg lens

4.2.3.8 RF filters

4.2.3.9 Applications

4.2.4 Terahertz metamaterials

4.2.4.1 THz metasurfaces

4.2.4.2 Quantum metamaterials

4.2.4.3 Graphene metamaterials

4.2.4.4 Flexible/wearable THz metamaterials

4.2.4.5 THz modulators

4.2.4.6 THz switches

4.2.4.7 THz absorbers

4.2.4.8 THz antennas

4.2.4.9 THz imaging components

4.2.5 Acoustic metamaterials

4.2.5.1 Sonic crystals

4.2.5.2 Acoustic metasurfaces

4.2.5.3 Locally resonant materials

4.2.5.4 Acoustic cloaks

4.2.5.5 Hyperlenses

4.2.5.6 Sonic one-way sheets

4.2.5.7 Acoustic diodes

4.2.5.8 Acoustic absorbers

4.2.5.9 Applications

4.2.6 Tunable Metamaterials

4.2.6.1 Tunable electromagnetic metamaterials

4.2.6.2 Tunable THz metamaterials

4.2.6.3 Tunable acoustic metamaterials

4.2.6.4 Tunable optical metamaterials

4.2.6.5 Applications

4.2.7 Nonlinear metamaterials

4.2.8 Self-Transforming Metamaterials

4.2.9 Quantum Metamaterials

4.2.10 Topological Metamaterials

4.2.11 Graphene in metamaterials applications

4.3 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)

5 MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS FOR METAMATERIALS

5.1 Competitive landscape

5.2 SWOT analysis

5.3 Future market outlook

5.4 Global revenues for metamaterials, by market, 2017-2034 (Millions USD)

5.4.1 By metamaterial type

5.4.2 By end use market

5.4.3 By region

5.5 ACOUSTICS

5.5.1 Market drivers and trends

5.5.2 Applications

5.5.2.1 Sound insulation

5.5.2.2 Vibration dampers

5.5.3 Market assessment

5.5.4 Global revenues 2017-2034

5.6 COMMUNICATIONS

5.6.1 Market drivers and trends

5.6.2 Applications

5.6.2.1 Wireless Networks

5.6.2.2 Fiber Optic Communications

5.6.2.3 Satellite Communications

5.6.2.4 Thermal management

5.6.3 Global revenues 2017-2034

5.7 AUTOMOTIVE

5.7.1 Market drivers and trends

5.7.2 Applications

5.7.2.1 Radar and sensors

5.7.2.2 Autonomous vehicles

5.7.2.3 Anti-reflective plastics

5.7.3 Market assessment

5.7.4 Global revenues 2017-2034

5.8 AEROSPACE, DEFENCE & SECURITY

5.8.1 Market drivers and trends

5.8.2 Applications

5.8.2.1 Stealth technology

5.8.2.2 Radar

5.8.2.3 Optical sensors

5.8.2.4 Security screening

5.8.2.5 Composites

5.8.2.6 Windscreen films

5.8.2.7 Protective eyewear for pilots

5.8.2.8 Electromagnetic shielding

5.8.2.9 Thermal management

5.8.3 Market assessment

5.8.4 Global revenues 2017-2034

5.9 COATINGS AND FILMS

5.9.1 Market drivers and trends

5.9.2 Applications

5.9.2.1 Cooling films

5.9.2.2 Anti-reflection surfaces

5.9.2.3 Optical solar reflection coatings

5.9.3 Market assessment

5.9.4 Global revenues 2017-2034

5.10 SOLAR

5.10.1 Market drivers and trends

5.10.2 Applications

5.10.2.1 Solar-thermal absorber

5.10.2.2 Coatings

5.10.3 Global revenues 2017-2034

5.11 MEDICAL IMAGING

5.11.1 Market drivers and trends

5.11.2 Applications

5.11.2.1 MRI imaging

5.11.3 Global revenues 2017-2034

5.12 DISPLAYS

5.12.1 Market drivers and trends

5.12.2 Applications

5.12.2.1 Holographic displays

5.12.2.2 Wearable displays

5.12.2.3 Multiview displays

5.12.2.4 Superlenses for cameras, smartphones and VR headsets

5.12.2.5 Stretchable displays

5.12.2.6 Soft materials

5.12.2.7 Anti-reflection coatings

6 COMPANY PROFILES (61 company profiles)

Acoustic Metamaterials Group Ltd.

Alphacore, Inc.

Anywaves

BlueHalo LLC

Breylon

Droneshield Limited

Echodyne, Inc.

Edgehog Advanced Technologies

Emrod

Evolv Technologies, Inc.

EM Infinity

Face Companies

Filled Void Materials (FVMat) LTD

Fractal Antenna Systems, Inc.

Greenerwave

H-Chip Technology Group

HyMet Thermal Interfaces SIA

Imagia

Imuzak Co., Ltd.

Kuang-Chi Technologies Co. Ltd.

Kymeta Corporation

Lumotive

Magment AG

Metaboards Limited

Metafold 3D

Metalenz, Inc.

Metamagnetics, Inc.

META

MetaSeismic

MetaShield LLC

Metasonixx

Metavoxel Technologies

Metawave Corporation

Multiwave Imaging

Nanohmics Inc.

Neurophos LLC

NIL Technology

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

NKT Photonics A/S

Notch, Inc.

OPT Industries

PARC

Phoebus Optoelectronics LLC

Phononic Vibes srl

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc.

PlanOpSim

Pivotal Commware, INc.

Plasmonics, Inc.

Protemics GmbH

Radi-Cool, Inc.

SI2 Technologies

SMENA Catalysis AB

Sonobex Ltd.

SoundBounce by Lios

Spectralics

Specom Oy

STMicroelectronics

Teraview Limited

Tunoptix, Inc.

Ultimetas

Vadient Optics

