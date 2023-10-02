Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday September 25, 2023 to Friday September 29, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|466,397
|7,106,989,748
|25 September 2023
|570
|12,171.4211
|6,937,710
|26 September 2023
|570
|12,272.7193
|6,995,450
|27 September 2023
|570
|12,444.0351
|7,093,100
|28 September 2023
|570
|12,428.2281
|7,084,090
|29 September 2023
|516
|12,646.7054
|6,525,700
|Total 25 - 29 September 2023
|2,796
|34,636,050
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|2,967
|12,387.6549
|36,754,172
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|132,542
|1,651,614,731
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|472,160
|7,178,379,970
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,942,161
|30,859,901,904
|25 September 2023
|2,276
|12,325.5132
|28,052,868
|26 September 2023
|2,276
|12,439.4991
|28,312,300
|27 September 2023
|2,276
|12,631.7838
|28,749,940
|28 September 2023
|2,276
|12,583.6599
|28,640,410
|29 September 2023
|2,061
|12,824.6410
|26,431,585
|Total 25 – 29 September 2023
|11,165
|140,187,103
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|8,948
|12,555.9520
|112,350,659
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,821
|12,555.9731
|35,420,400
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|527,402
|6,675,918,067
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,965,095
|31,147,860,066
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 212,938 A shares and 898,525 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.33% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 2. October 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
