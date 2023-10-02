Transak Expands into TON Ecosystem With its Integration on Tonkeeper Wallet

Miami, USA, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transak, a leading Web3 onboarding solution, announced its integration with The Open Network's (TON) non-custodial wallet, Tonkeeper. This also marks Transak's entry into the TON ecosystem, a significant milestone in its commitment to making it easier for users to buy Toncoin (TON) directly with fiat from 155+ countries.

Tonkeeper is the leading non-custodial wallet of the TON ecosystem and provides users with the easiest way to store, send, and receive Toncoin on The Open Network.



The Open Network is a revolutionary technology to unite all blockchains and the internet into one open network. TON was built to empower billions of Telegram users with access to Web3. Initially introduced by the Telegram team, it has been run as an open-source community project since 2020. TON's layer-1 architecture is designed to scale up to 2 to the power of 32 workchains, each of which can be subdivided into up to 2 to the power of 60 shardchains. It can support millions of transactions per second near-instantly.



The TON blockchain features all-modern public blockchain capabilities, including smart contract support, NFT integration, compatibility, and messaging apps, among others.

The partnership between Transak and Tonkeeper enhances user experience by offering over 20 payment options, such as bank transfers and card transactions, enabling direct Toncoin purchases and sales with fiat. With Transak's comprehensive integration, individuals from 155+ countries, including the UK, Europe, Australia, India, and the Philippines, can easily acquire TON directly into their Tonkeeper wallet, promoting global reach and adoption for the ecosystem.

Having recently partnered with PancakeSwap, Transak is now bringing its large user base to TON. Millions of verified users already using Transak on other leading Web3 applications, such as Metamask, will now instantly be able to purchase TON from Tonkeeper without going through lengthy verification processes all over again. The integration of Transak, a company backed by institutions such as Animoca Brands, is set to accelerate the adoption of The Open Network and the Tonkeeper wallet across 155+ countries. Users can buy TON worth as low as €5 and as high as €23,000 depending on the verification level.



"Collaborating with Tonkeeper is a milestone for Transak in fostering enhanced user experiences within the cryptocurrency domain. This integration is a beacon of our commitment to be early movers in emerging technologies and make crypto accessible to all," said Yeshu Agarwal, Co-founder and CTO of Transak



"By adding Transak to Tonkeeper, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering superior and secure experiences for our users. Collaboration with Transak greatly expands onboarding options for our users, accelerating adoption of TON, the superior blockchain technology that is more approachable and trusted by users globally." said Oleg Andreev, CEO of Tonkeeper

About Tonkeeper

Tonkeeper is the easiest way to store, send, and receive Toncoin on the TON blockchain. It is a non-custodial wallet offering high speed and throughput, end-to-end security by storing cryptographic keys on-device, and a built-in exchange where you can directly swap Toncoin for other cryptocurrencies on the TON blockchain. Tonkeeper, the #1-rated wallet in TON app, is available on iOS, Android, Tonkeeper Web, Chrome, and Firefox.

About Transak

Transak is a global Web3 payment and onboarding infrastructure provider, facilitating seamless transitions between traditional finance and digital assets. Web3 platforms using Transak can enable users to buy, sell or mint digital assets across 75+ blockchains from 155+ countries, while Transak reduces the complexities of user KYC, risk monitoring, compliance, payment methods and customer support. Trusted by over 350 leading apps, including MetaMask, Coinbase, and backed by industry leaders like Animoca Brands, Consensys, UOB, KX and more, Transak is making Web3 applications more accessible.

For more information, visit transak.com or follow on twitter.com/transak