Festi hf.: Eva Guðrún Torfadóttir appointed managing director at Bakkinn vöruhótel ehf.

Eva Guðrún Torfadóttir, an engineer and former consultant at Implement Consulting Group in Denmark, has been appointed Managing Director of Bakkinn warehouse and will become a member of the Festi hf. management team. Eva Gudrun will assume the position from the beginning of next year – but she is currently on maternity leave.

Eva Guðrún has worked as a management consultant for the international consultancy company Implement Consulting Group in Copenhagen since 2016. Many of her projects involved improvements in supply chains, including warehouse restructuring and procurement procedures. She was a purchasing and supply manager at Marorka from 2011-2013.

Eva Guðrún holds a M.Sc. in Industrial and Management Engineering from DTU, Denmark‘s Technical University and a B.Sc. degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Iceland.

Bakkinn is the warehouse hotel of Festi, and its function is warehouse services and distribution to all subsidiaries of Festi (Krónan, N1, ELKO) and others.

"Bakkinn vöruhótel ehf. is the heart that pumps oxygen to Festi's subsidiaries in the form of supplies and services. Increased demands on efficiency, quality and speed in warehouse operations call for continuous improvements and development of operations. Eva Guðrún brings experience and extensive expertise in this field, which will strengthen the progress of the company and support further the strong and experienced team that works there. We look forward to the cooperation," says Ásta Sigríður Fjeldsted, CEO of Festi.