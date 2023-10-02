DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 29 September 2023
|£33.10m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 29 September 2023
|£33.10m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|46,926,475
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 29 September 2023 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|70.54p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|70.19p
|Ordinary share price
|59.00p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(16.36%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 29/09/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
|Portfolio summary:
|% of portfolio
|1
|Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)
|12.80%
|2
|Volex Plc
|9.69%
|3
|Centaur Media Plc
|7.49%
|4
|Flowtech Fluidpower Plc
|7.37%
|5
|Journeo plc
|7.34%
|6
|Hargreaves Services Plc
|6.45%
|7
|Synectics Plc
|6.09%
|8
|Equals Group Plc
|5.87%
|9
|National World Plc
|5.70%
|10
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc
|5.27%
|11
|Cash and other net current assets
|5.17%
|12
|OnTheMarket plc
|4.51%
|13
|Inspecs Group plc
|4.38%
|14
|Theworks.co.uk Plc
|3.14%
|15
|Tactus Holdings Limited
|2.51%
|16
|DigitalBox plc
|2.22%
|17
|Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
|2.18%
|18
|Norman Broadbent Plc
|1.59%
|19
|Real Good Food Company Plc
|0.23%
|Total
|100.00%