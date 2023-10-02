DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Values 
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: 
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 29 September 2023£33.10m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 29 September 2023£33.10m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):46,926,475
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 29 September 2023 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*70.54p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*70.19p
  
Ordinary share price 59.00p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(16.36%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 29/09/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
   
   
Portfolio summary:% of portfolio
1Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)12.80%
2Volex Plc9.69%
3Centaur Media Plc7.49%
4Flowtech Fluidpower Plc7.37%
5Journeo plc7.34%
6Hargreaves Services Plc 6.45%
7Synectics Plc6.09%
8Equals Group Plc5.87%
9National World Plc5.70%
10Ramsdens Holdings Plc5.27%
11Cash and other net current assets5.17%
12OnTheMarket plc4.51%
13Inspecs Group plc4.38%
14Theworks.co.uk Plc3.14%
15Tactus Holdings Limited2.51%
16DigitalBox plc2.22%
17Fireangel Safety Technology Plc2.18%
18Norman Broadbent Plc1.59%
19Real Good Food Company Plc0.23%
 Total100.00%