DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 29 September 2023 £33.10m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 29 September 2023 £33.10m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 46,926,475

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 29 September 2023 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 70.54p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 70.19p

Ordinary share price 59.00p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (16.36%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 29/09/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.

Portfolio summary: % of portfolio

1 Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest) 12.80%

2 Volex Plc 9.69%

3 Centaur Media Plc 7.49%

4 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc 7.37%

5 Journeo plc 7.34%

6 Hargreaves Services Plc 6.45%

7 Synectics Plc 6.09%

8 Equals Group Plc 5.87%

9 National World Plc 5.70%

10 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 5.27%

11 Cash and other net current assets 5.17%

12 OnTheMarket plc 4.51%

13 Inspecs Group plc 4.38%

14 Theworks.co.uk Plc 3.14%

15 Tactus Holdings Limited 2.51%

16 DigitalBox plc 2.22%

17 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 2.18%

18 Norman Broadbent Plc 1.59%

19 Real Good Food Company Plc 0.23%