Guardforce AI Reports Interim Financial Results for the First Half of 2023, and Provides Business Update

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (“Guardforce AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GFAI, GFAIW), an integrated security provider specializing in secured logistics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robot-as-a-Service (“RaaS”), today provided a business update and announced interim financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023 ("1H 2023").



Additionally, the Company announced that it has entered into an agreement expected to enhance its balance sheet by converting $13.4 million of debt and $2.5 million of accrued and unpaid interest in exchange for 2,947,150 restricted ordinary shares at $5.40 per share on September 28, 2023. The conversion price represents an approximately 29% premium to the closing price of the prior day.

Lei (Olivia) Wang, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Guardforce AI, stated, “We are pleased to report that revenue increased 8.7% to $18.4 million for the first half of 2023. Although we saw a decrease in our robotics AI solutions revenue due to the lasting effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in the first half of 2023, we remain extremely confident in the outlook for our robotics AI solutions. As we receive ongoing feedback from our clients, we are customizing our robots by implementing AI and value-added applications. We have approximately 1,800 robots in use by our clients in the market, and we have a better understanding of our clients’ demands and requirements. By integrating open-source AI models into our next-level solutions, we are confident that the implementation of AI increases the service efficiency and lowers the cost for our clients.

“During the first half of the year, we secured two long-term contracts with pre-existing clients for our secured logistics and cash handling services in Thailand. This past month, we secured a two-year contract with a pre-existing client for our end-to-end cash management solutions in Thailand. Furthermore, following our business strategy of diversifying our client base, in the past 6 months, half of our top 15 clients have shifted from banks to retail and chain stores, which are our main target clients in the AI and robotics sector.

“In the robotics AI business sector, we see a continued demand for robots that have the latest AI technology. We now have a clearer go-to-market strategy and business model for the robotics and AI implementations. Towards that end, we recently partnered with leading security provider, Concorde Security Pte Ltd ("Concorde"), to co-launch a new robotic security solution in Singapore. By combining Concorde’s security solutions with our robotic AI automation, we're further enhancing our security offerings to our clients. In the hospitality industry, we have partnered with Blue Pin (HK) and launched the Smart AI Hotel solution, which allows customers to use our concierge robots to make bookings online, check-in, and check-out. We were also awarded an advertising contract for our innovative Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) Robot Advertising (RA) in Macau. Our AIoT RA model enables advertisers to publish advertisements on Guardforce AI's robots and make more informed marketing decisions with data feedback from the Guardforce AI Intelligent Cloud Platform (GFAI ICP). We will continue to enhance and develop our robotic solutions with innovative AI technology for the hospitality and security industries and look forward to partnering with other companies within these markets to further accelerate growth.

“Lastly, we strengthened our balance sheet by raising net proceeds of approximately $23 million gross proceeds in the first half of 2023. We plan to further enhance our balance sheet by converting $13.4 million of debt and $2.5 million of accrued interest in exchange for ordinary shares at a conversion price of $5.40 per share, which is more than a 29% premium to the previous closing price of our stock on September 28, 2023. The lender has been our long-term strategic partner and has been supportive of our business development. Given that the conversion price is at a premium to market, we believe this transaction is in the best long-term interests of the Company and our shareholders. We also believe this transaction illustrates the lender’s confidence in our business outlook. Overall, we are now in a much stronger financial position, significantly improving our balance sheet, and having built a highly scalable business model that we believe will drive significant value for shareholders.”

Financial Overview

Net revenue increased by $1.47 million or 8.7%, to $18.4 million for 1H 2023, compared to $16.9 million for 1H 2022. This increase was primarily due to our Cash-In-Transit business, demand for our Guardforce Digital Machine and revenue increase from Beijing Wanjia Security System Co., Ltd which we acquired in June 2022. Gross profit increased to $2.5 million for 1H 2023 compared to $1.9 million for the same period last year, and gross margin increased from 11.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, to 13.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to cost control initiatives and higher profit margin from our robotics AI solution business.

For the 1H 2023, total selling, distribution, and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased slightly by 0.05% to $6.98 million compared to $6.97 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Our business model includes free trials to collect product feedback for new feature development, and advertising models require a certain amount of robot deployments in place. As a result, the Company recognized an impairment loss on robots’ assets in accordance with IFRS accounting principles. Operating loss was $11.9 million for 1H 2023, compared to $5.5 million for 1H 2022, which included an approximate $4.7 million provision and impairment of inventory and fixed assets, as well as a $1.3 million of impairment on goodwill. Adjusted net loss (non-IFRS) was $2.40 million compared with $3.04 million in 2022. As of June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, the Company had approximately $26.0 million and $8.2 million of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, respectively.

(tables follow)





Guardforce AI Co., Limited and Subsidiaries Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) For the six months ended

June 30, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue $ 18,413,292 $ 16,942,522 Cost of sales (15,939,067 ) (14,998,727 ) Gross profit 2,474,225 1,943,795 Stock based compensation - (252,095 ) Provision for and write off of withholding tax receivable (561,277 ) (263,340 ) Provision for expected credit loss on trade and other receivables (870,408 ) - Provision for obsolete inventories (3,090,283 ) - Impairment loss on fixed assets (1,591,766 ) - Impairment of goodwill (1,263,040 ) - Selling, distribution and administrative expenses (6,981,660 ) (6,977,996 ) Operating loss (11,884,209 ) (5,549,636 ) Other income, net 77,765 46,859 Foreign exchange losses, net (583,661 ) (745,759 ) Finance costs (584,897 ) (410,861 ) Loss before income tax (12,975,002 ) (6,659,397 ) Provision for income tax (expense) benefit (874,431 ) 320,183 Net loss for the period (13,849,433 ) (6,339,214 ) Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 30,214 32,392 Net loss attributable to equity holders of the Company $ (13,819,219 ) $ (6,306,822 ) Loss per share Basic and diluted loss attributable to the equity holders of the Company $ (4.35 ) $ (7.16 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computation: Basic and diluted 3,174,282 880,618







Guardforce AI Co., Limited and Subsidiaries Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) As of

June 30,

2023 As of

December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,738,377 $ 6,930,639 Restricted cash 17,059 - Trade receivables 5,127,998 5,400,186 Other receivables - 817,564 Other current assets 2,380,718 1,743,008 Withholding tax receivable, net 536,974 757,024 Inventories 1,636,245 5,105,770 Amounts due from related parties 7,716,503 14,508,873 Total current assets 42,153,874 35,263,064 Non-current assets: Restricted cash 1,274,956 1,300,005 Property, plant and equipment 6,018,408 8,066,761 Right-of-use assets 3,323,870 4,171,409 Intangible assets, net 6,954,467 5,793,143 Goodwill 1,416,405 2,679,445 Withholding tax receivable, net 1,921,073 1,934,072 Deferred tax assets, net 634,619 1,511,753 Other non-current assets 397,030 447,322 Total non-current assets 21,940,828 25,903,910 Total assets $ 64,094,702 $ 61,166,974 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Trade and other payables $ 3,065,838 $ 2,633,995 Borrowings 3,509,709 3,181,616 Borrowing from a related party 1,666,846 3,148,500 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,645,233 1,774,192 Current portion of finance lease liabilities, net 200,383 398,136 Other current liabilities 2,837,287 2,477,369 Amounts due to related parties 3,703,038 3,868,691 Convertible note payables 606,786 1,730,267 Total current liabilities 17,235,120 19,212,766 Non-current liabilities: Borrowings 13,727,574 13,899,818 Operating lease liabilities 1,686,803 2,340,075 Borrowings from related parties 1,437,303 1,455,649 Finance lease liabilities 229,747 233,550 Other non-current liabilities - 43,200 Provision for employee benefits 4,775,062 4,849,614 Total non-current liabilities 21,856,489 22,821,906 Total liabilities 39,091,609 42,034,672 Equity Ordinary shares – par value $0.12 authorized 300,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 6,883,223 shares at June 30, 2023; par value $0.12 authorized 7,500,000 shares, issued and outstanding 1,618,977 shares at December 31, 2022 826,022 194,313 Subscription receivable (50,000 ) (50,000 ) Additional paid in capital 65,150,407 46,231,302 Legal reserve 223,500 223,500 Warrants reserve 251,036 251,036 Accumulated deficit (42,588,233 ) (28,769,014 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,281,904 1,112,494 Capital & reserves attributable to equity holders of the Company 25,094,636 19,193,631 Non-controlling interests (91,543 ) (61,329 ) Total equity 25,003,093 19,132,302 Total liabilities and equity $ 64,094,702 $ 61,166,974







Guardforce AI Co., Limited and Subsidiaries Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) For the six months ended

June 30, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (13,849,433 ) $ (6,339,214 ) Adjustments for: Depreciation and Amortization of fixed and intangible assets 2,619,001 2,697,378 Stock-based compensation - 252,095 Provision for and write off of withholding tax receivable 561,277 263,340 Provision for expected credit loss on trade and other receivables 869,519 - Provision for obsolete inventories 3,090,282 - Impairment loss on fixed assets 1,591,766 - Impairment on goodwill 1,263,040 - Finance costs 584,897 506,818 Loss from fixed assets disposal 41,965 24,530 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease (Increase) in trade and other receivables 157,279 (205,716 ) Increase in other assets (719,595 ) (968,103 ) Decrease (Increase) in inventories 296,824 (5,521,429 ) Decrease (Increase) in amounts due from/to related parties 639,807 (6,111,443 ) Decrease (Increase) in deferred tax assets 874,431 (325,083 ) Increase in Trade and other payables and other current liabilities 1,285,317 1,265,752 (Decrease) Increase in withholding tax receivable (374,013 ) 663,095 Increase (Decrease) in provision for employee benefits 20,774 (29,812 ) Net cash used in operating activities (1,046,862 ) (13,827,792 ) Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (829,231 ) (2,309,334 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment - 4,120 Acquisition of intangible assets (217,077 ) (3,082,880 ) Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired - (1,793,614 ) Deposits paid for business acquisitions - (2,160,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,046,308 ) (9,341,708 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issue of shares 20,867,386 18,275,728 Proceeds from exercise of warrants 506,693 1,423,690 Cash paid for the cancellation of fractional shares (49,664 ) - Proceeds from borrowings 1,756,738 - Repayment of borrowings (1,937,096 ) (840,762 ) Payment of lease liabilities (1,267,979 ) (1,483,203 ) Net cash generated from financing activities 19,876,078 17,375,453 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash 17,782,908 (5,794,047 ) Effect of movements in exchange rates on cash 16,840 (519,523 ) Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at January 1, 8,230,644 15,853,811 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at June 30, $ 26,030,392 $ 9,540,241 Non-cash investing and financing activities Equity portion of purchase consideration paid for acquisition of subsidiaries - 4,579,879 Equity portion of purchase consideration paid for acquisition of assets (Note 20) 1,848,000 -

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS, we use the non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA as financial measures for our consolidated results.

We believe that adjusted EBITDA helps identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain income or expenses that we include in loss from operations and net loss. We believe that these non-IFRS measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making. We present the non-IFRS financial measures in order to provide more information and greater transparency to investors about our operating results.

EBITDA represents net loss before (i) finance costs, provision for income tax benefit, depreciation of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets, which we do not believe are reflective of our core operating performance during the periods presented.

Non-IFRS adjusted net loss represents net loss before (i) finance costs, income tax benefit and depreciation of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets, (ii) certain non-cash expenses, consisting of stock-based compensation expense and allowance for, write off of withholding tax receivables, (iii) impairment of assets including trade and other receivables, inventories, fixed assets and goodwill.

Non-IFRS loss per share represents non-IFRS net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the periods. Non-IFRS diluted (loss) earnings per share represents non-IFRS net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the periods on a diluted basis.

The table below is a reconciliation of our net loss to EBITDA and non-IFRS net loss for the periods indicated:





For the six months

ended

June 30, 2023 2022 Net loss – IFRS $ (13,849,433 ) $ (6,339,214 ) Finance costs 584,897 410,861 Provision for income tax expense (benefit) 874,431 (320,183 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 2,619,001 2,697,378 EBITDA (9,771,104 ) (3,551,158 ) Stock based compensation - 252,095 Provision for and write off of withholding taxes receivable 561,277 263,340 Provision for expected credit loss on trade and other receivables 869,519 - Provision for obsolete inventories 3,090,282 - Impairment loss on fixed assets 1,591,766 - Impairment of goodwill 1,263,040 - Adjusted net loss (Non-IFRS) $ (2,395,220 ) $ (3,035,723 ) Non-IFRS loss per share Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the Company Basic and diluted $ (0.75 ) $ (3.45 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computation: Basic and diluted 3,174,282 880,618



