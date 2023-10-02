Axsome Therapeutics Joins the National Alliance on Mental Illness and Others Advocating for the Importance of Mental Health on Mental Illness Awareness Week

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM), a biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced it is joining patient advocacy organizations, including the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), to promote awareness of the importance of mental health during Mental Illness Awareness Week (MIAW), recognized on Oct. 1-7, 2023.



As part of Axsome’s commitment to developing innovative therapies that make an impact on the lives of people suffering from CNS disorders including mental health conditions, Axsome supports and recognizes events such as MIAW to come together with other mental health advocates to amplify positive messages, share resources, and help raise awareness.

NAMI’s theme for MIAW 2023 is “Together We Care. Together We Share,” chosen to convey “the power of coming together in community, which can be healing as people gather to share their experiences,” as well as promote the impact that support and resources can have for those in need. To learn more about NAMI’s efforts and plans for MIAW on their website, please check here.

In support of MIAW, Axsome is sponsoring NAMI’s “Inspiring Hope Through Research” event in Washington D.C. on Oct. 11. As part of NAMI’s commitment to research, each year at this event NAMI gives an award to a researcher who moves the scientific understanding and treatment of mental illness forward. This year’s awardee, Sabine Wilhelm, Ph.D., has been advancing the use of technology, such as smartphone-based treatments, to help people with mental health problems. You can learn more about Dr. Wilhelm here.

Each year one out of every five adults in the U.S. experience mental illness and, of those, approximately 40% (21 million) had a major depressive episode, characterized by at least one period of two weeks or longer when for most of the day nearly every day, they felt depressed or lost interest or pleasure in daily activities.1 Additionally, only 47.2% of U.S. adults that experienced a mental illness in 2021 received treatment.2 These figures highlight the high prevalence and serious impact of depression and other mental illness on people in the United States, and the need for improved access to treatment.

The following organizations and their affiliates provide information about mental health, support networks for those directly affected and their families, as well as additional resources:

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) (https://afsp.org/). AFSP is a voluntary health organization dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss.

(https://afsp.org/). AFSP is a voluntary health organization dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss. Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA) (https://adaa.org). ADAA’s mission focuses on improving quality of life for those with anxiety, depression, OCD, PTSD, and co-occurring disorders through education, practice, and research.

(https://adaa.org). ADAA’s mission focuses on improving quality of life for those with anxiety, depression, OCD, PTSD, and co-occurring disorders through education, practice, and research. The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA) (https://www.dbsalliance.org). DBSA is a leading national peer-focused mental health organization, whose mission is to provide hope, help, support, and education for individuals who live with mood disorders.

(https://www.dbsalliance.org). DBSA is a leading national peer-focused mental health organization, whose mission is to provide hope, help, support, and education for individuals who live with mood disorders. Mental Health America (MHA) (https://www.mhanational.org). MHA's work is driven by its commitment to promote mental health as a critical part of overall wellness, including prevention services for all; early identification and intervention for those at risk; and integrated care, services, and support for those who need them, with recovery as the goal.

(https://www.mhanational.org). MHA's work is driven by its commitment to promote mental health as a critical part of overall wellness, including prevention services for all; early identification and intervention for those at risk; and integrated care, services, and support for those who need them, with recovery as the goal. National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) (https://www.nami.org/). NAMI is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.



If you or a loved one is struggling, speak with someone today. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline offers 24/7 call, text, and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress. People can also dial 988 if they are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.

About Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) conditions that have limited treatment options. Through development of therapeutic options with novel mechanisms of action, we are transforming the approach to treating CNS conditions. At Axsome, we are committed to developing products that meaningfully improve the lives of patients and provide new therapeutic options for physicians. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at axsome.com. The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the company website.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are “forward-looking statements”. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. In particular, the Company’s statements regarding trends and potential future results are examples of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the continued commercial success of our Sunosi® and Auvelity® products and the success of our efforts to obtain any additional indication(s) with respect to solriamfetol and/or AXS-05; the success, timing and cost of our ongoing clinical trials and anticipated clinical trials for our current product candidates, including statements regarding the timing of initiation, pace of enrollment and completion of the trials (including our ability to fully fund our disclosed clinical trials, which assumes no material changes to our currently projected revenues or expenses), futility analyses and receipt of interim results, which are not necessarily indicative of the final results of our ongoing clinical trials, and/or data readouts, and the number or type of studies or nature of results necessary to support the filing of a new drug application (“NDA”) for any of our current product candidates; our ability to fund additional clinical trials to continue the advancement of our product candidates; the timing of and our ability to obtain and maintain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) or other regulatory authority approval of, or other action with respect to, our product candidates, including statements regarding the timing of any NDA submission; whether issues identified by FDA in the complete response letter may impact the potential approvability of the Company’s NDA for AXS-07 for the acute treatment of migraine in adults with or without aura, pursuant to our special protocol assessment for the MOMENTUM clinical trial; the Company’s ability to successfully defend its intellectual property or obtain the necessary licenses at a cost acceptable to the Company, if at all; the successful implementation of the Company’s research and development programs and collaborations; the success of the Company’s license agreements; the acceptance by the market of the Company’s products and product candidates, if approved; the Company’s anticipated capital requirements, including the amount of capital required for the continued commercialization of Sunosi and Auvelity and for the Company’s commercial launch of its other product candidates, if approved, and the potential impact on the Company’s anticipated cash runway; unforeseen circumstances or other disruptions to normal business operations arising from or related to COVID-19; and other factors, including general economic conditions and regulatory developments, not within the Company’s control. The factors discussed herein could cause actual results and developments to be materially different from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstance.

Axsome Contacts:

Investors:

Mark Jacobson

Chief Operating Officer

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.

One World Trade Center, 22nd Floor

New York, NY 10007

Tel: 212-332-3243

Email: mjacobson@axsome.com

www.axsome.com

Media:

Darren Opland

Director, Corporate Communications

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.

One World Trade Center, 22nd Floor

New York, NY 10007

Tel: 929-837-1065

Email: dopland@axsome.com

www.axsome.com

References: