Introducing the OUKITEL C36: An ideal Smartphone for Your Everyday Life

SHENZHEN, CHINA, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Known for their rugged phones, O ukitel has been expanding its presence in the regular smartphone market in recent years. Their latest addition, the C36 smartphone, offers a combination of a large display, stylish design, and affordability, making it an ideal choice for users seeking a reliable and cost-effective smartphone to meet their everyday needs





With a fashionable design inspired by the popular C35 model, the OUKITEL C36 offers even more value. Users can choose from three stylish color options - light blue, green, and black - to match their personal style. The smartphone is equipped with a large 6.56-inch display, boasting an impressive 88% screen-to-body ratio. This immersive visual experience makes it perfect for watching videos, scrolling through social media, or playing games.

Despite its large display, the OUKITEL C36 remains lightweight and slim, weighing just 199g and measuring 9.18mm in thickness. This makes it highly portable and easy to operate with one hand, allowing for effortless multitasking.





In terms of performance, the OUKITEL C36 is highly reliable. It operates on the latest Android 13 operating system and is equipped with a powerful 5150mAh battery. This battery ensures a standby time of up to 1000 hours and allows for 33 hours of continuous calling. Moreover, the smartphone supports OTG functionality, enabling reverse charging.





To cater to users’ daily storage and photography needs, the C36 smartphone is equipped with a generous 128GB of internal storage and impressive camera capabilities. It features a 13MP main camera with an 81o wide-angle lens for capturing stunning photos, along with a crystal clear 5MP front camera for high-quality selfies.

For added convenience, the C36 offers dual SIM card slots, providing the flexibility for those who want to separate work and personal life with two different phone numbers.





The OUKITEL C36 is now available on the Official Oukitel Store at a discounted price of $119, down from the original price of $199.99. This special offer is available to the middle of Oct, 2023. Additionally, new subscribers can unlock an extra 15% off and shop it at a best price of $101.15.

About OUKITEL

OUKITEL is a high-tech corporate brand of "Shenzhen Yunji Intelligent Technology Co., LTD" based in Shenzhen, China. This company integrates research and development, design, production, sales and after-sales service. With a partner network of more than 130 dealers in 60 countries, OUKITEL products are distributed throughout Europe, Asia, North and South America.