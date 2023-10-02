Emergent BioSolutions Names Two Pharmaceutical Industry Veterans to Board of Directors

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) today announced the appointment of Neal Fowler and Don DeGolyer to its Board of Directors effective October 1, 2023, with initial terms expiring at Emergent’s 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Both joined as independent directors and bring more than 70 years of combined biopharmaceutical industry and sales experience.



“Neal and Don bring unique and extensive expertise to Emergent as the company defines its future in this post-pandemic environment,” said Emergent Chairman Dr. Zsolt Harsanyi, Ph.D. “Maintaining our focus on our mission of protecting and enhancing life, these industry veterans add valuable insight and experience as Emergent continues to partner with governments to prepare for public health threats and save lives.”

Mr. Fowler will serve on the Audit and Finance Committee, and Mr. DeGolyer will serve on the Compensation Committee.

About Mr. Fowler:

Currently, Mr. Fowler is the Chief Executive Officer of Pathalys Pharma, Inc., a biomedicines company focused on chronic kidney disease. He previously served as CEO of Liquidia Corporation (Nasdaq: LQDA), transforming the company from an early-stage research platform into a publicly traded biomedicines company. While at Liquidia, Mr. Fowler also co-founded and served as CEO of Envisia Therapeutics (acquired), an ophthalmology company focused on therapeutics. Prior to Liquidia, Mr. Fowler worked for seven years with Johnson and Johnson, serving as President of Centocor, Inc., a global multi-billion dollar subsidiary focused on biomedicines, and President of Ortho-McNeil Neurologics, a company focused on neurological disorders. He started his career with Eli Lilly and Company, working for thirteen years in a variety of sales, marketing and business development roles in both the pharmaceutical and medical device divisions. Mr. Fowler is the current chair of NCBIO and a past chair of the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy Foundation.

Mr. Fowler earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy and Master of Business Administration both from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

About Mr. DeGolyer:

With over 35 years of healthcare and corporate leadership experience, Mr. DeGolyer was most recently the Founder and Director of Vertice Pharma (a Warburg Pincus company), focused on specialty pharmaceuticals for U.S. institutional use, from 2015 until the company’s sale in 2022. Prior to Vertice, he was Chief Operating Officer of Endo International, a Nasdaq-listed specialty pharmaceutical company, from 2013-2015. Between 2009 and 2013, he served on the Executive Committee of Sandoz AG (a Novartis company), one of the largest global generic companies, as CEO, Sandoz Inc., a $3.5bn generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars company where he was responsible for leading over 3,000 associates in North America.

Mr. DeGolyer started his career with Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Novartis in commercial roles of increasing responsibility. He previously served on the Board of HLS Therapeutics (commercial stage CV/CNS company) and TYME Technologies (development stage cancer company), both publicly traded companies, where he was also Chairman of the Compensation Committees. He also serves on several non-profit boards including Make-a-Wish-NJ and The Strong Women Foundation.

Mr. DeGolyer received his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Rochester and earned a Master of Business Administration from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

