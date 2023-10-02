Applied Optoelectronics Amends Patent Infringement Lawsuit

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the cable broadband, internet datacenter, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today announced that it has amended its previously filed complaint for patent infringement, Case No.: 3:23-cv-04787.



After further review, AOI now believes that additional products infringe additional AOI patents. In the amended complaint AOI alleges that certain 100G QSFP28 PSM4, 100G QSFP CWDM4, and 400G QSFP-DD DR4+ each infringe one or more of six AOI patents.

“Patents are extremely important to AOI’s optical transceiver business. Therefore, AOI is taking, and will continue to take the steps necessary to protect its intellectual property, including enforcing its patents against all alleged infringers,” said Dr. Thompson Lin, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer.

AOI is a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the cable broadband, internet datacenter, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets and has invested significantly in the development of its technology and in building its IP portfolio.

In the amended complaint, AOI is seeking monetary damages and a permanent injunction.

About Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the CATV broadband, internet datacenter, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

The Blueshirt Group, Investor Relations

Lindsay Savarese

+1-212-331-8417

ir@ao-inc.com

Cassidy Fuller

+1-415-217-4968

ir@ao-inc.com