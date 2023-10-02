Global Coated Abrasives Outlook Report 2023: Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021-2031

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coated Abrasives Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2023 to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The coated abrasives market is poised for robust growth, anticipated to achieve a remarkable CAGR of 6.5% during 2023 to 2031

This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2021 to 2031 considering 2022 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2023 to 2031.

The Coated Abrasives market is undergoing substantial growth, influenced by a trio of pivotal factors: the versatility of coated abrasives across multiple industries, technological evolutions that augment abrasive efficiency, and a rising emphasis on precision-centric manufacturing.

Yet, sustainability and environmental concerns present notable hurdles. Collaborative efforts involving industry experts, tech pioneers, and regulators are crucial in tackling these issues.

In 2022, North America held a commanding presence in the coated abrasives space, with its firm industrial and manufacturing foundation. The region's affinity for technological breakthroughs, high-quality manufacturing, and precision-driven engineering solidifies its leading market position.

Europe, emphasizing unparalleled production quality and strict standards, finds its driving force in the automotive, aerospace, and metalworking sectors. Asia-Pacific is slated for the most accelerated growth, spurred by industrial booms, urban expansion, and infrastructure projects, especially in nations like China and India.

Middle East & Africa see their growth trajectory shaped by construction, manufacturing, and notably, the oil and gas sectors. Latin America, especially Brazil and Mexico, are emerging as hubs for manufacturing and construction endeavors, fostering demand for quality abrasives.

In this competitive arena, market juggernauts such as 3M Company, Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Robert Bosch GmbH, and others vie for dominance. Their strategy orbits around delivering industry-specific abrasive solutions. Such tailored offerings resonate with distinct client needs, boosting customer engagement.

By channeling investments into R&D, these entities pioneer in abrasive materials, technologies, and bonding agents. Their growth blueprint includes global expansion through collaborations, mergers, and expansive distribution networks, positioning them to tap into the world's diverse markets and nascent opportunities.

Rising Demand for Versatile Applications

Coated abrasives find widespread applications across industries such as automotive, metalworking, woodworking, and electronics. Their adaptability to different materials and surfaces, along with various abrasive grit sizes, enables efficient material removal, surface preparation, and finishing. For instance, coated abrasives play a critical role in automotive refinishing, ensuring smooth paint application and flawless surface appearance. The ability to address diverse needs across sectors contributes significantly to the market's growth.

Technological Advancements in Abrasive Performance

Advancements in abrasive material compositions, bonding technologies, and abrasive grain shapes have elevated coated abrasives' performance and efficiency.

Innovations like self-sharpening grains, precision-shaped grains, and enhanced bonding agents have extended the life of coated abrasives, resulting in reduced downtime, improved productivity, and cost savings for end-users. These technological breakthroughs drive market growth by enhancing the value proposition of coated abrasives for various applications.

Precision Manufacturing and Quality Standards

In industries such as aerospace, electronics, and medical devices, precision manufacturing is paramount. Coated abrasives enable precise material removal, polishing, and deburring, contributing to the production of high-quality components with tight tolerances.

As industries demand higher precision and compliance with stringent quality standards, the adoption of coated abrasives has surged. Their role in achieving superior surface finish and dimensional accuracy propels market expansion.

Environmental Concerns and Sustainability

The coated abrasives market faces challenges related to environmental impact and sustainability. The disposal of used abrasive materials, the potential release of hazardous dust during abrasive operations, and the need for energy-intensive production processes pose environmental concerns.

As industries increasingly focus on green practices and circular economy principles, addressing these challenges becomes crucial to ensure the long-term viability of coated abrasives. Collaborative efforts to develop eco-friendly abrasives and sustainable manufacturing processes are imperative to overcome this restraint.

Market Segmentation by Material: Ceramic Segment Dominates the Market

In 2022, the ceramic segment led the market in terms of revenue due to its exceptional durability, heat resistance, and versatility across various applications. The ceramic-coated abrasives find extensive usage in heavy-duty grinding and cutting tasks. However, during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031, the zirconia alumina segment is expected to register the highest CAGR.

Zirconia alumina abrasives offer a unique blend of aggressive cutting action and longer lifespan, making them suitable for demanding applications that require both efficiency and longevity. The increasing adoption of zirconia alumina-coated abrasives in industries like metal fabrication and automotive is anticipated to drive its growth.

Market Segmentation by Backing Material: Cloth-Backed Abrasives Segment Dominates the Market

In 2022, the cloth-backed abrasives segment accounted for the highest revenue share. Cloth-backed abrasives are preferred for applications that demand flexibility, durability, and resistance to tearing. Their ability to withstand heavy pressure and offer consistent performance in industrial tasks contributed to their market dominance.

Meanwhile, during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031, the fiber-backed abrasives segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR. Fiber-backed abrasives are gaining popularity for applications requiring precision and control, such as woodworking and fine surface finishing. The demand for fiber-backed abrasives in industries that prioritize intricate tasks is projected to drive its growth.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Coated Abrasives market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2031.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Coated Abrasives market?

Which is the largest regional market for Coated Abrasives market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Coated Abrasives market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Coated Abrasives market worldwide?

CompetitiveLandscape

3M Company

Saint-Gobain Abrasives

Robert Bosch GmbH

Norton Abrasives

Klingspor AG

Fujimi Incorporated

SIA Abrasives AG

Tyrolit Group

Baige Abrasives Co., Ltd.

Carborundum Universal Limited

Deerfos Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation

Material

Ceramic Alumina

Zirconia Alumina

Aluminum Oxide

Silicon Carbide

Garnet

Flint

Others

Backing Material



Fiber

Cloth

Paper

Others

Product



Belts

Brushes

Discs

Sheets and Rolls

Wheels

Specialties

Others

Application



Wood

Leather

Lacquer

Metals

Stainless Steel and Titanium Plates

Knife Sanding

Turbine Sanding

Flap Discs

Tools Industry

Others

Gypsum and Stone

Gypsum Fiberboard

Fiber Cement Plates

Others

Rubber

Toothed Belt

Printing Blanket

Others

Plastics

Others

Distribution Channel



Direct

Distributor

OEM

Convertor

Region Segment (2021 - 2031; US$ Million)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

UK and European Union

UK

Germany

Spain

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/prmlsx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.