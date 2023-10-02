Global Pulse Lavage Market Research Report 2023: A $720 Million Market by 2031 - The Future of Surgical Wound Cleaning and Infection Control

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pulse Lavage Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pulse lavish market value was USD 0.35 billion in 2022, driven by the increasing number of orthopaedic surgeries across the globe. The market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to achieve a value of USD 0.72 billion by 2031.

Pulse lavage, a widely utilized technique in orthopaedic and trauma surgeries, serves a vital role in cleaning and irrigating surgical sites. Over recent years, the demand for pulse lavage devices has surged, driven by the escalating number of orthopaedic surgeries and the increasing incidence of traumatic injuries. These devices offer a multitude of advantages compared to traditional cleaning methods, including enhanced speed and effectiveness in cleaning, reduced infection risks, and ultimately, improved patient outcomes.

Pulse lavage devices find their primary application in orthopaedic surgery for wound irrigation and debridement. These surgical instruments play a crucial role in removing debris from bone surfaces and soft tissues within surgical wounds. Pulse lavage has proven to be an effective method for reducing postoperative infections and complications, employing a high-pressure pulsating stream of saline solution to cleanse wounds and eliminate bacteria, bone fragments, or other accumulated debris.

Anticipated growth lies ahead for the pulse lavage market, driven by factors such as the rising number of orthopaedic surgeries, an aging population, and an increasing demand for advanced medical devices.

Furthermore, the market is poised to benefit from the introduction of technologically advanced pulse lavage systems, including wireless connectivity and automatic calibration features, set to drive further growth. Nevertheless, challenges such as the high cost of these devices and the need for skilled professionals to operate them may present obstacles to market expansion.

In conclusion, the pulse lavage market is expected to maintain steady growth in the coming years, fueled by the growing need for efficient wound cleaning and infection control methods in surgical procedures.

The market report offers comprehensive insights, including patent analysis, grants analysis, clinical trials analysis, funding and investment analysis, as well as partnerships and collaborations analysis conducted by leading key players.

Key Trends in the Pulse Lavage Market

Increased use in orthopedic surgeries: Pulse lavage systems are increasingly being used in orthopedic surgeries to help reduce the risk of postoperative infections. This trend is expected to continue, especially with the growing aging population

Technological advancements: Manufacturers are continuously investing in research and development to improve the technology of pulse lavage systems, resulting in more efficient and effective devices

Rising demand in wound care: Pulse lavage systems are also gaining popularity in wound care as they help to remove bacteria and debris from the wound bed, leading to faster healing and reduced risk of infection

Growing number of surgeries: The number of surgeries performed globally is increasing, leading to a rise in demand for pulse lavage systems. This trend is expected to continue, especially with the growth of outpatient surgery centres

Increasing awareness about infection control: With the rising awareness about infection control, hospitals and surgical centres are looking for effective ways to reduce the risk of infections. Pulse lavage systems are gaining popularity as an effective tool for reducing the risk of infections

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $0.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global

Competitor Landscape

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc

Stryker Corporation

Atlantic Surgical Ltd

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Smith & Nephew PLC

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Corin Orthopaedics Holding Ltd

Heraeus Holding GmbH

C.R. Bard, Inc

Judd Medical Ltd

Atlantic Surgical Ltd

MicroAire Surgical Instruments

Patent Analysis

Analysis by Type of Patent

Analysis by Publication year

Analysis by Issuing Authority

Analysis by Patent Age

Analysis by CPC Analysis

Analysis by Patent Valuation

Analysis by Key Players

Grants Analysis

Analysis by year

Analysis by Amount Awarded

Analysis by Issuing Authority

Analysis by Grant Application

Analysis by Funding Institute

Analysis by NIH Departments

Analysis by Recipient Organization

Funding Analysis

Analysis by Funding Instances

Analysis by Type of Funding

Analysis by Funding Amount

Analysis by Leading Players

Analysis by Leading Investors

Analysis by Geography

Partnership and Collaborations Analysis

Analysis by Partnership Instances

Analysis by Type of Partnership

Analysis by Leading Players

Analysis by Geography

Pulse Lavage Market Segmentations

Market Breakup by Product

Device

Accessories

Market Breakup by Usability

Disposable

Reusable

Market Breakup by Power Source

Battery Powered

AC Powered

Others

Market Breakup by Application

Orthopaedics

Wound Care

Trauma

Others

Market Breakup by End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Long-Term Care Facilities

Ambulatory

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

United States of America

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Australia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2yskjt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment