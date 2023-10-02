Tornado Global Hydrovacs Terminates Investor Relations Agreement

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd. (“Tornado”, the “Company”, “we” or “us”) (TSX-V: TGH ; OTCQX: TGHLF) with reference to the Company’s prior news release dated October 4, 2022, has decided not to renew its Letter of Agreement with The Howard Group Inc. (the “IR Agreement”). Pursuant to the terms of the IR Agreement, The Howard Group Inc. previously provided a number of services to Tornado, including management of the Company’s capital markets communications programs, investor engagement and digital media.



About Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd.

Tornado is a pioneer and leader in the vacuum truck industry and has been a choice of oilfield and utility professionals with over 1,200 hydrovacs sold since 2005. The Company designs and manufactures hydrovac trucks as well as provides heavy duty truck maintenance operations in central Alberta. It sells hydrovac trucks to excavation service providers in the infrastructure and industrial construction and oil and gas markets. Hydrovac trucks use high pressure water and vacuum to safely penetrate and cut soil to expose critical infrastructure for repair and installation without damage. Hydrovac excavation methods are quickly becoming a standard in the North America to safely excavate in urban areas and around critical infrastructure greatly reducing infrastructure damage and related fatalities.

For more information about Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd., visit www.tornadotrucks.com or contact:

Brett Newton

President & Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (587) 802-5070

Email: bnewton@tghl.ca



Advisory

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.