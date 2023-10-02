Medical Adhesives Tape Market revenue to reach USD 15 Billion by 2035, says Research Nester

New York, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical adhesives tape market size is slated to expand at ~6% CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is poised to garner a revenue of USD 15 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 9 billion in the year 2022.There has been an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and others. Chronic disease death rates will climb by 15% in high-income nations and by 22% in low- and middle-income countries between 2002 and 2030.

Moreover, diabetes mellitus, high cholesterol levels, hypertension, and obesity are all anticipated to rise by 2060. People with chronic diseases and diabetes have slow healing or curing properties, therefore medical adhesive tapes are used to close these wounds and boost the healing process by holding the wound edges together.

Rising Cases of Wounds is to Boost the Growth of the Medical Adhesives Tape Market

Wound care consumes a sizable amount of developed-country healthcare spending. Wounds affect approximately 50% of hospitalized patients, whereas chronic wounds affect 1% to 2% of the general population in the developed world. This has increased the demand for medical adhesive tapes. Since doctors and patients both are in need of better care for the wounds. Wound dressings have progressed from cotton gauze to combinations of materials including relevant components such as metal-based nanoparticles. Apart from this, technological advancement in the medical adhesives tapes has also boosted the growth of the market.

Medical Adhesives Tape Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Rising Use of Cosmetic Surgery by People to Boost the North America Region

The medical adhesives tape market in North America region is estimated to have the highest share by the end of 2035. The amount of surgical and nonsurgical cosmetic operations carried out throughout the United States has shot up over the past ten years, ranging from over 2 million in 1997 to around 6 million in 2020. Moreover, with approximately four million cosmetic treatments performed in 2020, the United States has the biggest number of such operations in the globe. Owing to unrealistic beauty standards, and a polluted environment that is negatively impacting the human skin and hair condition, the medical adhesive tapes demand has increased for cosmetic procedures.

Higher Initiatives to Improve the Wound Care to Elevate Market Growth in Asia-Pacific

The Asia Pacific rotary steerable system market is projected to have significant growth by the end of 2035. The government of India launched a program dedicated to the treatment of wounds, Trauma Care & Burn Injury management. The program was divided into phases, First, it was started in a pilot mode to provide support to a facility located on National Highways in the government hospital to aid the emergency cases. Later it was re-launched on a national level with the addition of other important components, such as training for doctors and nurses, pre-hospital trauma technician courses, national injury surveillance centers, and others. This has definitely strengthened the wound care system in the country and has implemented the use of better treatment equipment and components, such as medical adhesive tapes, personalized drugs, and many more, to accelerate the healing process.

Medical Adhesives Tape, Segmentation by Type

Silicone

Rubber

Acrylic

On the basis of type, the silicone segment is gaining traction over the forecast period. The high authorization of medical-grade silicone is a major factor that boosts the share of silicone-based medical adhesive tapes. Medical grade liquid silicone rubbers are made of bio-inert material that meets ISO 10993, USP Class VI, and RoHS criteria. The tapes made of silicone have the power to increase life expectancy as it reduces pain and also augments the healing procedure.

Medical Adhesives Tape, Segmentation by Adhesion

Single-Sided

Double-Sided

Medical Adhesives Tape, Segmentation by Backing Material

Paper

Plastic

Fabric

Medical Adhesives Tape, Segmentation by Application

Wound Dressings

Surgeries

Splints

Ostomy Seals

On the basis of application, the surgeries segment is expected to gain the highest market revenue over the forecasted period. A higher number of surgeries performed in the world is expected to increase the usage of medical adhesives for the surgeries. Every year, more than 310 million major procedures are carried out worldwide; Approximately 40 to 50 million in the United States and nearly 20 million in Europe.

A few of the well-known industry leaders in the medical adhesives tape market that are profiled by Research Nester are Smith & Nephew plc, 3M, Medline Industries Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, Cardinal Health, Baxter International, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Nitto Denko Corporation, Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG, and Meridian Adhesives Group.

Recent Developments in the Medical Adhesives Tape Market

3M has introduced the 3M Spunlace Extended Wear Adhesive Tape on Liner, 4576. It is a medical adhesive tape that can be worn for a longer time. The new adhesive tape offers protection for almost 21 days against wear and tear. It is best suited for equipment that has to be worn by the patient continuously for a long period of time.

Meridian Adhesives Group has completely acquired a leading Malaysian company, Pacific Adhesive Systems, that manufactures adhesive and coating solutions for different sectors, such as medical, semiconductors, and electrical. This acquisition will promote the business expansion of Meridian Adhesives Group including its medical adhesive tape portfolio.

