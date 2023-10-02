Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Surpasses $9.2 Billion in 2022, Reaching $16.8 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tuberculosis diagnostics market achieved a substantial milestone in 2022, reaching a value of US$ 2.4 Billion. The market is poised for continued growth and is expected to reach US$ 3.2 Billion by 2028, showcasing a commendable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.28% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

Tuberculosis Diagnostics: Combating a Persistent Disease

Tuberculosis (TB) is a contagious bacterial infection primarily affecting the lungs (pulmonary TB) and sometimes other parts of the body (extrapulmonary TB). TB is diagnosed through various methods, including the Mantoux tuberculin skin test (TST), TB blood test, and additional tests tailored to confirm TB disease based on affected organs.

Diagnosis of pulmonary TB involves chest radiography, acid-fast staining, and microscopic examination of sputum. Extrapulmonary TB is diagnosed using a range of methods, including CT, MRI, ultrasound scans, endoscopy, laparoscopy, urine and blood tests, biopsies, and lumbar punctures.

Market Trends Fueling Growth

Several trends are driving the growth of the tuberculosis diagnostics market:

Multi-Drug Resistant TB: The increasing prevalence of multi-drug resistant (MDR) tuberculosis globally is a major growth factor. MDR TB is caused by bacteria resistant to key antimicrobial drugs, making accurate diagnostics critical. Advanced Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics: Technologically advanced POC diagnostic methods, such as Nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs) and Interferon-Gamma Release Assay (IGRA), offer greater accuracy, convenience, and prompt results compared to traditional techniques. Healthcare Infrastructure: Improvements in healthcare infrastructure and growing awareness of diagnostic procedures among the public are driving market growth. Aging Population: The rising geriatric population is contributing to increased demand for TB diagnostics. Investments in R&D: Government initiatives and investments in research and development (R&D) activities are further propelling the market.

Key Market Segments

The comprehensive report categorizes the tuberculosis diagnostics market based on key parameters:

Disease Stage : Latent TB, Active TB

: Latent TB, Active TB Test Type : Radiographic Test, Laboratory Test, Smear Microscopy, Culture-based Test, Nucleic Acid Testing, Cytokine Detection Test, Drug Resistance Test, Others

: Radiographic Test, Laboratory Test, Smear Microscopy, Culture-based Test, Nucleic Acid Testing, Cytokine Detection Test, Drug Resistance Test, Others End-User : Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostics and Research Laboratories, Others

: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostics and Research Laboratories, Others Region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report

This report addresses critical questions about the tuberculosis diagnostics market:

Market Performance : How has the global tuberculosis diagnostics market performed, and what is the outlook for the coming years?

: How has the global tuberculosis diagnostics market performed, and what is the outlook for the coming years? Regional Markets : What are the key regional markets for tuberculosis diagnostics?

: What are the key regional markets for tuberculosis diagnostics? COVID-19 Impact : How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected the global tuberculosis diagnostics market?

: How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected the global tuberculosis diagnostics market? Market Segmentation : What are the key segments based on disease stage, test type, and end-user?

: What are the key segments based on disease stage, test type, and end-user? Value Chain : What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

: What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry? Drivers and Challenges : What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

: What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry? Competitive Landscape: Who are the key players in the global tuberculosis diagnostics market, and what is the degree of competition?

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the tuberculosis diagnostics market include Abbott Laboratories, Alere Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, BioMerieux, Cepheid Inc., Epistem Ltd., Roche Holding AG, Hain Lifescience GmbH, Hologic Inc., QIAGEN GmbH, Siemens, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and more.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

