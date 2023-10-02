Elys Completes Installation of North American Hub Infrastructure

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ELYS) (BER:3UW), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, today announced the successful installation of its North American server infrastructure located at the Continent 8 Data Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. The multimillion-dollar technology footprint establishes the hub of Elys’ platform in Ohio and extends its network across multiple spokes throughout North America.

Elys’ technology hardware and database equipment serve as the backbone of the Company’s mission-critical applications. The newly installed server infrastructure is equipped with intelligent storage, which allows autonomous operation to ensure predictable, scalable performance while delivering instant data access, all backed by a 100% availability guarantee. Meanwhile, the Company is working on obtaining regulatory approvals for the launch of tribal distribution in Michigan, North Dakota and New Mexico. Additionally, the Company plans to expand its non-tribal commercial operations in Washington D.C. and establish commercial operations in Ohio, Maryland and New Jersey. The Company is also exploring opportunities for future mobile operations in multiple U.S. states and Canadian provinces over the next six to eight months.

“Our strategic decision to host our infrastructure within Continent 8’s ISO 27001 & PCI certified iGaming Data Centers demonstrates our commitment to meeting the highest standards in colocation and compliance with regulatory requirements,” stated Michele Ciavarella, Executive Chairman of Elys Game Technology, Corp. “Each of these data centers is licensed and approved by local state regulators where necessary. This move is integral to the expansion of the Company’s Elys America brand and our leading-edge sportsbook products throughout the U.S. and Canada.”

“Our network has been purposefully designed for robust, redundant performance, tailored to meet the dynamic bandwidth needs of our applications and clients. This ensures seamless handling of high volumes of data traffic while ensuring uninterrupted service, even in the event of equipment failure. Such resilience is critical for online gaming platforms that demand real-time responsiveness.”

In response to recent cyberattacks on various industry players, Elys’ expert cybersecurity team has proactively prioritized safeguarding the Company’s applications. This includes the implementation of Web Application Firewall (“WAF”) services that strictly adhere to industry best practices, providing robust defense against a wide range of threats, including Distributed Denial-of-Service (“DDoS”) attacks, Structured Query Language (“SQL”) injections, and other vulnerabilities. Furthermore, Elys has developed rigorous measures to detect and prevent viruses, vulnerabilities, data loss, and spyware, ensuring that the highest level of security is consistently maintained.

The Company’s dedicated team of specialists regularly participates in advanced training programs and continually works to harness cutting-edge technologies. This proactive stance enhances the Company’s mobile operations, enables the delivery of exceptional services, and ensures the security and reliability of Elys’ systems. The primary goal is to remain vigilant for any new events that could impact the availability, confidentiality, and integrity of any system within the Company’s purview. Through this proactive approach, the exemplary incident and threat detection rates show the Company's commitment to safeguarding its assets and customer data.

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. is a global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide. Elys offers its clients a full suite of omnichannel leisure gaming products and services, such as online sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and online slots on a B2C basis in Italy and has B2B operations in five states as well as the District of Columbia in the U.S. market. Elys' vision is to become a global leader in the gaming industry through the development of pioneering and innovative online casino software.

The Company provides sports betting software, online casino software, services for commercial and tribal casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

Investors may also find us on Twitter @ELYS5D; Instagram @elys5d; LinkedIn Elys America; Youtube @Elys5D; and on Facebook @Elys5D.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding Elys. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.