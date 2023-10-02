XWELL Celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Philanthropic Nail Care Program

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) ("XWELL" or the "Company"), an authority in wellness solutions for people on the go, today announced it will donate 10% of proceeds from all nail care services at XpresSpa locations in the United States to Susan G. Komen® when guests pick one of the six participating pink OPI nail colors throughout the entire month of October. It is the second consecutive year the two organizations have collaborated to boost breast cancer awareness.



Manicure and pedicure services at XpresSpa locations across the US, as well as the robotic Clockwork MiNiCURE available at John F. Kennedy International Airport and Miami International Airport, will all be eligible for the donations. The initiative empowers participants to look good and feel good, knowing a portion of their purchase goes towards investments in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer and meeting the most critical needs of those impacted by the disease.

“We are privileged to once again be able to work alongside Susan G. Komen to support the fight against this disease,” said XWELL CEO Scott Milford. “By seamlessly incorporating this contribution to breast cancer research into a routine service, we hope to evoke more light, color and hope for everyone.”

The pink colors eligible for the initiative for traditional nail care services, available in both lacquer and gel from OPI, are Spring Break The Internet, Bubble Bath and Makeout-side. The pink colors eligible from Clockwork are OPI’s Stick it Out, You Sustain Me and For What it's Earth.

The 10% donation to Susan G. Komen will be automatically enacted upon checkout.

About XWELL, Inc.

XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) is a leading global health and wellness holding company operating multiple brands: XpresSpa®, Treat™, Naples Wax Center®, XpresCheck® and HyperPointe™.

XpresSpa is a leading airport retailer of wellness services and related products, with 30 locations in 14 airports globally.

Treat is a travel wellness brand and a fully integrated concept blending technology with traditional brick and mortar offerings to provide a holistic approach to physical and mental well-being for travelers.

Naples Wax Center is a group of upscale skin care boutiques in Florida and represents the first step in building the Company’s retail portfolio outside the airport.

XpresCheck is a provider of screening and diagnostic testing in partnership with the CDC and Concentric by Ginkgo, conducting bio-surveillance monitoring in its airport locations to identify new SARS-CoV2 variants of interest and concern as well as other pathogens entering the country from across the world.

HyperPointe is a leading digital healthcare and data analytics relationship company serving the global healthcare industry.



