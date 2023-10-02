Snom Americas Collaborates with Zoom





SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snom Americas, a pioneer in advanced communication solutions, proudly announces its strategic collaboration with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. surrounding the Snom line of DECT phone systems. The relationship is set to revolutionize the Zoom Phone reseller channel by introducing the Snom M500, a cutting-edge DECT phone system designed for modern business communication needs.

The Snom M500 DECT phone system stands out with its wireless design, allowing users to move freely without being tethered to a desk. With crystal-clear audio quality, a long battery life, and a range covering expansive spaces, the M500 is convenient and efficient. Integrated with Zoom Phone's state-of-the-art telephony service offering, it promises to deliver seamless virtual interactions, making it an invaluable asset for the Zoom Phone reseller channel.

"The Snom M500 DECT system is a game-changer. Its certification with Zoom Phone allows distributors to showcase features to the reseller channel and emphasizes Snom Americas' commitment to pushing the boundaries of communication technology,” said Shawn Claybolt, President/CFO of 888VoIP. “As distributors, we're excited to offer our reseller customers a product that perfectly blends mobility, clarity, and user-centric design."

Recognizing the pivotal role of the Zoom Phone reseller channel in shaping the future of business communication, Snom Americas is dedicated to providing resellers with top-tier products and marketing support to drive adoption and expand market acceptance. The efforts surrounding the Snom M500 to the reseller channel are a testament to this commitment.

"We are thrilled about this collaboration and the opportunity to showcase the Snom M500 DECT phone at Zoomtopia," remarked Marc Magliano, Vice President Channel Business – The Americas at Snom Americas. "Our alliance with Zoom and our unwavering focus on the reseller channel emphasize our mission to lead in communication innovation."

Snom Americas invites all Zoom Phone resellers to experience the unparalleled capabilities of the Snom M500 DECT system firsthand at Zoomtopia this October 3rd and 4th in San Jose, CA. Visit Snom at booth 15 or meeting room SMC2 to learn about the product's features and seamless Zoom platform integration.

About Snom

As a pioneer and a leading brand of professional and enterprise VoIP phones, Snom provides a diverse collection of telecommunication products that elevate the business user experience through state-of-the-art technology and design. These business phones are sold through a wide network of trusted partners and are backed by North American-based training and support. Parent company VTech® is headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKSE: 0303). For more information, please visit www.snomamericas.com. © 2023 VTech Communications, Inc.

Trademark Attribution:

All rights reserved. VTech® is a registered trademark of VTech Holdings Limited. Snom® is a registered trademark of Snom Technology GmbH. Use of Snom by VTech is under license. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owner.

All product names, logos, and brands are the property of their respective owners. Snom Americas is a trademark of Snom Americas, Inc., and Zoom is a Zoom Video Communications, Inc trademark.

