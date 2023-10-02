Saber Más FAST Channel Premieres Two New Series During Hispanic Heritage Month

West Palm Beach, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saber Más, is a FAST channel from Olympusat, LLC, featuring documentary films, signature series from around the world and films never seen in the U.S., all in Spanish and HD, will be premiering two new series in October. In observance of National Hispanic Heritage Month, Saber Más proudly presents two new series for the first time: Prehistóricos and Chile: Un Viaje Salvage on October 5, 2023.

“We are thrilled to premiere these two new series on Saber Más during Hispanic Heritage Month,” said Aurora Mohler, Chief Content Officer at Olympusat, LLC. “These series are informative, and entertaining programs that will appeal to a wi audience. We are proud to offer our viewers the opportunity to learn more about the prehistoric world and the country of Chile during this important month.”

Prehistóricos (2020)

6 Episodes Documentary Series.

Cast: Sebastián Apesteguía, Pablo Gallina, María Lucila Fernandez Dumont, Jorge Gonzalez, José Gómez, Leonardo Pazo.

Director: Pablo Destito.

Producers: Maite Echave, Pablo Giles, Pablo Destito.

A group of paleontologists, technicians and paleo artists from Latin America debate and reconstruct aspects of the anatomy, physiology, and behavior of different prehistoric species from the southern hemisphere. Is it possible to understand what these creatures were really like and how they lived?

Chile: Un Viaje Salvage (2017)

8 Episodes Documentary Series.

Cast: René Araneda and Susannah Buchan.

Director: Christian Muñoz-Donoso.

Producers: René Araneda, Arturo Ibáñez, Christian Muñoz-Donoso.

A travel to the long and unexplored country of Chile in search of the most fascinating wildlife. In addition to the famous puma and blue whale, more than 80 species of animals were recorded by this team of scientists, some of them practically unknown to science and to the rest of the world.

Saber Más is owned and operated by Olympusat, LLC., and it’s currently available on Roku Channel 981, FreeTV, LG, Plex, Distro, Hisense, and CanelaTV.

For more information, please visit www.olympusat.com.

About Olympusat

Olympusat, LLC is a vertically integrated distributor and owner of Spanish and English language pay television channels in the U.S., including an expanding programming rights and global distribution footprint providing an original, world-class content library. In addition, the company’s extensive portfolio of networks of 30+ HD and SD Spanish and English language television networks, includes a premium FAST channel suite.

Recognizing the ever-changing landscape within media and entertainment, Olympusat, LLC has launched FreeTV, an AVOD streaming service providing unique programing from around the world. FreeTV is available on streaming platforms across 17 regions in Latin America, and most recently in the United States. FreeTV is also available as a broadcast station serving the audience of Mexico City, Mexico as FreeTV 8.2.

