Speedemissions CEO Rich Parlontieri Keynotes October 4th Pace University Innovation Day with Clarion Call to America’s New Generation of Entrepreneurs: “Make Climate Change Innovation Your Agenda, We’ll Support Your Best Solutions”

ATLANTA, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Speedemissions, Inc. (OTC Markets Expert Market: SPMI) (the “Company”) a retail brand emissions testing and safety inspections company, operating nineteen stores in the Atlanta and St. Louis markets, is pleased to announce today that its CEO Rich Parlontieri will be presenting at the Pace University’s Lubin School of Business Innovation Day on Wednesday, October 4th, 2023.



“I am very honored to be participating in Pace University’s Innovation Day and having the opportunity to share some of my experiences over the past 50 years in being a technology entrepreneur – and the critical, indispensable lessons I learned from success and failure,” stated Mr. Parlontieri.

In partnership with Pace’s Entrepreneurship Studio (“PES”), Innovation Day is a happening for all Pace community members to celebrate innovation and entrepreneurship in technology. The event features talk sessions with industry experts from tech companies and law firms in addition to corporate booths with resources for student entrepreneurs.

PES connects students and alumni to international leaders and business professionals to facilitate the development and evolution of their startups. It all starts with the ideation process and culminates with funding. PES offerings include resources, mentorship, and a personalized roadmap for students and alumni entrepreneurs looking to transform their ventures into successful companies.

“Entrepreneurship is inherently challenging because it involves navigating uncertainty, taking risks, and facing numerous setbacks along the way. To succeed, you need unwavering commitment, as it will drive you to persevere through tough times, maintain your vision despite obstacles, and continuously adapt to changing circumstances. Believing in yourself is crucial because it provides the self-confidence and resilience needed to inspire others, attract support, and turn your entrepreneurial dreams into reality,” added Parlontieri.

As part of Mr. Parlontieri’s keynote, he will also be providing the details regarding “PROJECT PLANET USA”, a collaboration between Speedemissions and Pace University Lubin School of Business that will award a $100,000 grant, consisting of cash and professional mentoring services, to the qualifying college or grad school innovator who has developed a novel tech solution designed to guard the planet against a climate disaster and to help restore the well-being of our precious earth. The competition is open to all college underclassman and grad students. Additional information and entry details on Project Planet USA will be publicized subsequent to the Innovation Day event.

