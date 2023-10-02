Corporate Wellness Market to Hit US$ 146.6 Billion at 6.8% CAGR by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, in its recently published report, reveals that the global Corporate Wellness Market reached US$ 70.12 billion in 2022. Demand for corporate wellness programs is projected to reach a market size of US$ 146.6 billion by 2033-end.

Growing adoption of different types of corporate wellness programs by employers along with the rising uptake of numerous technology-powered corporate wellness solutions are driving the global market. In recent years, many organizations have been experiencing the burden of mental health and chronic lifestyle diseases. This is forecasted to result in an increased inclination towards corporate wellness programs to improve employee health.

For instance:

As per the United Healthcare Wellness Checkup Survey in 2019, employers from the United States were predicted to invest a significant amount in well-being programs over the years ahead.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8940

Key Segments of Corporate Wellness Industry Research Report

By Service By Organization Size By Category By Delivery Model Health Risk Assessment

Smoking Cessation

Fitness

Health Screening

Stress Management

Nutrition & Weight Management Small

Medium

Large Fitness & Nutrition Consultations

Organizations/Employers

Psychological Therapists Onsite

Offsite



Key Takeaways from Market Study

Worldwide demand for corporate wellness programs reached a market value of US$ 70.12 billion in 2022.

The size of the United States market was recorded at US$ 27.21 billion in 2022.

The global market stands at US$ 75.88 billion in 2023.

Revenue from corporate wellness programs is set to reach US$ 146.6 billion by 2033-end.

The market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2033.

Demand for health risk assessment programs is predicted to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7% and reach a valuation of US$ 26.1 billion by 2033-end.

The market in China is forecasted to advance at 8.1% CAGR and reach US$ 8.41 billion by 2033.

The German market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% through 2033.

Demand for corporate wellness programs in Japan is predicted to rise at 5.8% CAGR through 2033.

“Growing adoption of corporate wellness programs is due to their ability to improve health and productivity of employees, lower the healthcare costs, and reduce health risks,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Growing Traction for Health Risk Assessment Programs to Improve Employee Health and Productivity

Adoption of health risk assessment programs is increasing at a significant rate, and demand for the same is projected to increase at a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$ 26.1 billion by 2033. The majority of businesses are recognizing the importance of the direct impact of the health of employees on productivity as well as overall operational efficiency.

Leading Market Players

Cerner Corporation, Fitbit Health Solutions, Ceridian HCM, Inc., Bristlecone Health, Inc., Castlight Health, Inc., Catalyst Sante Inc., ComPsych Corporation, Cigna Corporation, Ebix, Inc., Beacon Health Options, CXA Group Pte. Ltd., Aduro, Inc., CoreHealth Technologies, Applied Health Analytics, and Aanya Wellness are leading corporate wellness solution providers.

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 146.6 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 6.8% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8940

Competitive Landscape

Providers of corporate wellness programs are employing specific strategies to meet their objectives, placing a strong emphasis on product quality control and innovation. Major industry players are making significant investments in advanced technologies to elevate the standard of their services.

For example:

In May 2021, Optum and Bassett Healthcare Network announced a collaboration aimed at enhancing the operational and clinical performance of Bassett. Collaborations in Central New York are ensuring the accessibility of convenient, affordable, and high-quality healthcare delivery to numerous patients.

Similarly, in May 2021, Sodexo introduced "Rise with Sodexo," a program tailored to address operational and health challenges experienced by its clients globally.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the corporate wellness market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on service (health risk assessment, smoking cessation, fitness, health screening, stress management, nutrition & weight management), organization size (small, medium, large), category (fitness & nutrition consultations, organizations/employers, psychological therapists), and delivery mode (onsite, offsite), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Veterinary Wellness Market : The global veterinary wellness market is valued at US$ 87 billion in 2022. The global market for veterinary wellness is projected to reach US$ 125 billion by 2028. Increasing consumer spending on veterinary care is the primary factor driving the growth of this market.

Aesthetic Wellness Market : Increasing demand for aesthetic products and services for treatment of skin related issues expected to favors the growth of the aesthetic wellness market. However, potential health risk associated with procedures and poor reimbursement scenario expected to hamper the growth of the aesthetic wellness market.

Vestibular Testing Systems Market : Expanding at a CAGR of 5.8%, the global vestibular testing systems market is projected to increase from a value of US$ 121.25 million in 2023 to US$ 213.08 million by 2033-end.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.