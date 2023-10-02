Boston Solar Unveils Revolutionary Smart Electrical Panel, Reinforcing Leadership in Solar Energy and Home Management Solutions

WOBURN, MA, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCQB:SING) subsidiary, Boston Solar, a leader in the Massachusetts renewable energy market and a Proud Partner of the Boston Red Sox, is pleased to announce the integration of the SPAN Panel into its comprehensive suite of home energy management systems. This groundbreaking smart panel comes as the company celebrates over 12 years of empowering New England with the installation of more than 5,500 solar energy systems in residential and commercial buildings.

A Game-Changer for Investors and Homeowners Alike

“As we continue to lead in the solar energy sector, the introduction of the SPAN Panel is a significant stride towards optimizing energy usage,” said Daniel Mello Guimaraes, CEO & Co-Founder of Boston Solar.

Why SPAN Smart Electrical Panels?

The SPAN Panel offers real-time monitoring and circuit-level control, allowing homeowners to maximize their energy savings. These panels integrate seamlessly with Boston Solar's existing solar power, battery back-up and EV charging offerings, providing an all-in-one solution for energy management.

Automatic Switch to Battery Power During Outages: In systems designed to operate standalone battery backups, The SPAN Panel has a built-in switch that disconnects the system from the electric grid during a power outage, enabling the battery system to take over instantly.

Longer Battery Life During Power Outages: The SPAN Panel extends the time of usable stored energy by up to 40% during outages, ensuring essential circuits remain operational.

Efficient Energy Usage: The SPAN Panel helps homeowners use the electricity produced by their solar panels as efficiently as possible, leading to greater energy savings.

Support for All-Electric Appliances: The SPAN Panel can power electric appliances like heat pumps, water heaters, and induction stoves.

Remote Control: Users can conveniently control their energy usage remotely through a user-friendly app, on their phone, enabling them to adjust based on their preferences and requirements.

Financial Incentives

Customers can take advantage of a $600 tax credit through the Inflation Reduction Act, in addition to the existing 30% solar tax credit. These incentives significantly reduce the overall cost of integrating the SPAN Panel. Customers of Boston Solar will have the comfort and knowledge in how to go solar with the integrated offering of the SPAN Panel in the best economic position for your new solar battery backup and EV Charging installation.

Join the Revolution

"We invite you to join us in revolutionizing the way people think about and use energy. Energy costs continue to rise and the time to start saving is now," concluded Mello Guimaraes

For more information, contact Boston Solar at 617-858-1645 or visit our website https://bostonsolar.us

About Boston Solar

Boston Solar, founded in 2011, is a pioneering solar energy company based in Woburn, Massachusetts with more than 5,500 installations across New England. With a track record of excellence spanning over a decade, the company is dedicated to making clean energy accessible and affordable for homeowners and businesses.

A Proud Partner of the Boston Red Sox, Boston Solar has been recognized as a Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World magazine

Boston Solar is a subsidiary of SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB:SING). For the Companies’ latest announcements please visit: https://singlepoint.com/news/

About SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB:SING)

SinglePoint is a sustainable lifestyle Company focused on the solar energy and storage and indoor air purification markets. The Company plans to build the largest renewable energy solutions network and modernize the traditional solar energy and energy storage business model. SinglePoint continues to execute its acquisition strategy by exploring future growth opportunities in indoor air purification and ventilation, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's websites: www.singlepoint.com , www.bostonsolar.us , and www.bpasolutions.com .



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, besides statements of fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding revenue projections, financing opportunities, potential plans and objectives of the Company, anticipated growth, and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical and other complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.