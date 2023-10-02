Global Methionine Market Research Report 2023-2028: Surge in Meat Consumption Fueling an Unprecedented Demand for Methionine

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Methionine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global methionine market size reached US$ 5.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 8.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during 2023-2028.

Methionine, an essential amino acid, plays a pivotal role in various bodily functions. It converts into sulfur-containing molecules that play a role in DNA modification, tissue protection, and protein generation within cells.

Furthermore, its beneficial properties include enhancing skin elasticity, promoting hair health, strengthening nails, aiding the detoxification process, and preventing liver fat accumulation.

There's a heightened demand for methionine due to the surge in meat consumption, as it's a primary protein source. As a result, methionine's role as an additive in animal feed has become more prevalent, backed by increased awareness of livestock health and nutrition. Moreover, its application extends to the pharmaceutical industry, where it serves as an intermediate in the production of liver and vitamin-centric medicines.

The cosmetic industry is leveraging methionine for its skin and hair conditioning properties, contributing to the amino acid's market growth.

Furthermore, its potential in reducing specific cancer risks and its incorporation in various products, from nutrition supplements to weight loss pills, highlights its multifaceted applications. As the awareness and applications of methionine grow, its market is poised for expansion.

