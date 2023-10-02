Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Announcement of a change in shareholding according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act; Mandatum Plc holding in Verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Stock Exchange Release 2 October 2023, at 3:30pm (EEST)

On 1 October 2023, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj received a notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act according to which the legal entity exercising the ultimate control of the shares subject to the flagging obligation has changed from Sampo Plc to Mandatum Plc in connection with the partial demerger of Sampo Plc on 1 October 2023. Due to the partial demerger, Mandatum Plc's holding in Verkkokauppa.com Oyj exceeded 5%.

Total positions of Mandatum Oyj according to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights

(total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in %

(A + B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 6.02 % 0 6.02 % 45,354,532 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.48 % 0 5.48 % N/A

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights ISIN code (if possible) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000049812 0 2,732,012 0 6.02 % SUBTOTAL A 2,732,012 5.48 %

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights or financial instruments are effectively held (starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity):

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Mandatum Oyj 0 0 0 Mandatum Holding Oy 0 0 0 Mandatum Henkivakuutus-osakeyhtiö below 5 % below 5 % Mandatum Asset

Management Oy 0 0 Mandatum Fund

Management S.A. below 5 % below 5 %

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

For more information, please contact:

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com or tel. +358 40 671 2999

Verkkokauppa.com (Nasdaq Helsinki: VERK) is Finland's leading online store, offering a wide range of products from home technology to leisure as well as business needs. Operating since 1992, the company is one of the oldest online retailers in the world, combining its online store and brick-and-mortar stores for an omnichannel customer experience. Verkkokauppa.com's four megastores are located in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio and Jätkäsaari, Helsinki. To provide a superior customer experience, the company delivers products as fast as an hour to your door around the clock, utilizing automation and robotics. Verkkokauppa.com employs around 700 people. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange, and it has more than 20,000 shareholders.