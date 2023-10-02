By Popular Demand: Chicago Icons Lou Malnati’s and Portillo’s Bring Back Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza for Limited Time

CHICAGO, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fans of iconic Chicago eats rejoice! The most raved about Windy City food collaboration of 2022 returns just in time for this holiday season. Lou Malnati’s – the Chicago pizza leader long celebrated for its buttery-crust deep dish – is reuniting with fellow Windy-City giant, Portillo’s – the famed and fast growing purveyor of unrivaled Chicago-style street food – to give fans and foodies nationwide another chance to savor the most iconic Chicago pizza ever created: the Lou Malnati’s x Portillo’s Italian Beef Deep Dish.



Once again available for nationwide shipping through Lou Malnati’s Tastes of Chicago and for take-home baking at all 80 of the Company’s restaurants, the Lou Malnati’s x Portillo’s Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza returns for a limited time to satisfy fan demand after last year’s wildly successful debut – when it quickly became the Company’s highest selling limited time pizza in its 52-year history.

“When we created the Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza in partnership with Portillo’s last fall, we knew the pairing of our legendary deep dish recipe and ingredients along with Portillo’s slow-roasted Italian beef, au jus and peppers was a culinary hit, but we never anticipated it would take off as one of the most buzz worthy and sought after pizzas we’ve ever made,” said Marc Malnati, owner of Lou Malnati's. “When people visit the Windy City, Lou Malnati’s and Portillo’s are must visit dining destinations. We are thrilled to bring this now iconic Chicago pizza to customers once again – just in time for holiday gifting and gatherings, whether in Chicago or around the country.”

Available with either Portillo’s homemade sweet peppers or its hot giardiniera for a spicy kick, the Lou Malnati’s x Portillo’s Deep Dish Pizza features Lou Malnati’s flaky, buttery pizza crust, vine ripened plum tomatoes and Wisconsin mozzarella, topped with Portillo’s slow-roasted, thin-sliced Italian Beef. Each nine-inch deep dish pizza is made from scratch by Lou Malnati’s, then flash frozen to preserve its hot-out-of-the-oven freshness. Whether picked up at stores or shipped directly to customers’ doorstep, it’s ready to bake and enjoy whenever they want it.

“It doesn’t get more Chicago than Italian beef and deep dish pizza. The Lou Malnati’s x Portillo’s Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza is the stuff of icons – we simply had to bring it back,” said Michael Osanloo, Portillo’s President & CEO. “Whether you like your Italian Beef with hot giardiniera or with sweet peppers, there is something for everyone in the marriage of our brands.”

The Lou Malnati’s x Portillo’s Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza is available for online ordering and shipping nationwide via Tastes of Chicago in packs of two, four or six, or in combination with other Portillo’s classic offerings such as Italian Beef Sandwich or Chicago Dog kits. For customers in greater Chicago, Phoenix, Indianapolis, or Milwaukee, they can find the limited-edition pizza in the freezer case at their local Lou Malnati’s restaurant or carryout location. For more information on this limited time offering or to place an order, please visit TastesOfChicago.com. To find your nearest Lou Malnati’s, please visit LouMalnatis.com.

ABOUT LOU MALNATI’S

Considered the oldest family name in Chicago pizza, Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is a family-owned company famous for deep dish pizza and staying true to the original Chicago-style pizza recipe. The company stresses consistency in quality, service, and food, offered in a unique environment by a staff that is committed to one another, the customer, and the community. Lou Malnati’s is passionate about pizza, people and proud to support the local communities they serve one deep dish at a time. There are more than 75 locations in the Chicagoland area, Arizona, Indiana and Wisconsin. A member of the Malnati family has been running the business since it started in 1971. The Malnati’s signature deep dish is made from a secret family recipe that has been handed down through four generations. For the latest dish, visit https://www.loumalnatis.com/.

ABOUT PORTILLO’S

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo’s hot dog stand in Villa Park, IL, which he called “The Dog House.” Years later, Portillo’s has grown to include more than 75 restaurants across 10 states. Portillo’s is best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake. Portillo’s ships food to all 50 states via Portillos.com. Portillo’s Home Kitchen is the company’s fast-growing catering business.

ABOUT TASTES OF CHICAGO

Established in 1987 by Lou Malnati’s, the most legendary family name in Chicago deep dish pizza, Tastes of Chicago curates Chicago’s best food offerings from restaurateurs and brands and delivers them nationwide through its website. Spanning famous food categories such as Deep Dish Pizza, Hot Dogs, Italian Beef, Seafood & Pasta, Steaks, BBQ, Desserts, Gourmet Popcorn and more, Tastes of Chicago delivers hometown heroes like Lou Malnati’s, Portillo’s, Eli's Cheesecake and Garrett Popcorn Shops, as well as rising local favorites like Brown Sugar Bakery and Wow Bao. With curated packages and subscriptions to suit any palate and budget, Tastes of Chicago brings the Windy City’s rich history, proud culture and iconic eats directly to your doorstep. The perfect gift for your favorite foodie, Chicago lover, client or yourself, Tastes of Chicago allows everyone to conveniently create a special moment at home that only the best Chicago food can offer. For more information, visit https://www.tastesofchicago.com/.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd8ee4e3-c37a-4671-86bf-cf93ce0a573a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36e5a86f-2acf-44bf-af0d-9488032eba34

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a408b3b-53ab-4df7-b941-03505a52f523