Thunder Gold Corp to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference Thursday October 5th @ 11:00 am ET

Individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, are invited to attend in person or online at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.



THUNDER BAY, Ontario, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THUNDER GOLD CORP. (TSXV: TGOL) (OTCQB: TGOLF) (FRA: Z25) (“Thunder Gold” or the “Company”) a junior exploration company focused on its flagship Tower Mountain gold property in Thunder Bay, Ontario, announced that Wes Hanson, President and CEO, will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on:

DATE: Thursday October 5th, 2023

TIME: 11:00 am ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/44FOnTd

They are also available for 1x1 meetings as arranged.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Tier One (+5.0 MM oz.) discovery potential with established exploration vectors;

Low grade (1.0 g/t Au) halo surrounds a central intrusive believed to control gold distribution

Highway accessible, year round access, fully permitted with excellent infrastructure results in low cost exploration;

Over 10,000 metres of untested strike length;

About the Tower Mountain Gold Property

The Tower Mountain Gold Property is located 5-km off the Trans-Canada highway, 50-km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Property lies within the late Archean Shebandowan greenstone belt, an emerging gold district in northwestern Ontario. The Property consists of unpatented and patented lands totaling 2,533 hectares. Exploration to-date suggests the Property offers a large gold endowment. Gold mineralization is widespread, and diamond drilling has identified low-grade gold mineralization extending outward for at least 500-metres from a central alkalic intrusion known as the Tower Mountain Intrusive Complex. Drilling has established persistent gold grades from 0.1 to 1.0 g/t Au along an 1,800-metre-long x 500-metre-wide x 500-metre-deep block of volcanic-volcanoclastic rocks immediately west and adjacent to the central alkalic intrusion. The remaining 6,000 metres of strike length surrounding the intrusion are untested. Tower Mountain shows many of the classic indicators of being an Intrusion Related Gold Deposit, which is a highly desirable exploration target.

About Thunder Gold Corp.

Thunder Gold Corporation, formerly White Metal Resources. is a junior exploration company focused on gold discovery in Canada. For further information about the Company please visit the website at: www.thundergoldcorp.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Wes Hanson

President & CEO

Thunder Gold Corp.

647-202-7686

whanson@thundergoldcorp.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com



