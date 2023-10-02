China's Rapid Expansion Drives Global Grinding Machines Market: Forecasted to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Grinding Machines - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Grinding Machines is poised for substantial growth, with a projected size of $7.2 billion by 2030. This market, valued at $4.8 billion in 2022, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2022-2030. The report provides comprehensive insights into market segments, key players, and regional trends.
Key Market Segments
- Surface Grinding Machines: This segment is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR, reaching $2.2 billion by the end of the analysis period. Surface grinding machines are in demand due to their precision and versatility in various applications.
- Cylindrical Grinding Machines: Growth in the cylindrical grinding machines segment is estimated at a 5.5% CAGR for the next 8 years. These machines find extensive use across industries.
Regional Market Insights
- The U.S.: The Grinding Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at $850.4 million in 2022. The country continues to be a key player in the industry, with a significant market size.
- China: China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a projected market size of $2.2 billion by 2030, with a robust CAGR of 6.5%. The Chinese market is witnessing rapid expansion.
- Japan and Canada: Both Japan and Canada are expected to experience growth, with estimated CAGRs of 3.3% and 4.1%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period.
- Germany: Within Europe, Germany is forecasted to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR, contributing to the regional market's overall expansion.
Economic Outlook
The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with expected growth recovery. Despite challenges such as uncertainty around the Ukraine conflict, inflation concerns, and climate change considerations, governments are navigating these complexities.
- United States: The U.S. has managed to overcome the recession threat despite slowing GDP growth, driven by tight monetary and financial conditions.
- Euro Area: Easing of headline inflation in the Euro area is boosting real incomes and contributing to economic activity.
- China: China is expected to see strong GDP growth as the pandemic threat recedes and the government adjusts its policies.
Opportunities in Technology
New technologies are expected to play a significant role in driving economic growth. Technologies like generative AI, machine learning, Web3, cloud and edge computing, quantum technologies, electrification, renewables, and climate technologies hold the potential to create value and boost global GDP.
While challenges persist, businesses that demonstrate resilience and adaptability are well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities.
Key Market Players
The Grinding Machines market features prominent players like:
- Amada Machinery Co., Ltd.
- ANCA Pty Ltd.
- Danobat S. Coop.
- DMG MORI CO., LTD.
- Falcon Machine Tools Co., Ltd.
- Fives
- Gieason Corporation
- JTEKT Machinery Americas Corporation
- Junker Group
- Makino Inc.
- United Grinding North America
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- A Prelude to Grinding Machines
- The Indispensable Role of Grinding Machines in Industrial Applications: Foundation for Market Growth
- Significance of Grinding Work in Various Sectors
- Global Economic Update
- From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions
- Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
- Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue
- Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
- Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024
- COVID-19 Impact on Grinding Machines Market
- Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Grinding Machines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Global Grinding Machines Market Exhibits Robust Growth, driven by Introduction of Innovative Technologies
- Growing Impetus on Enhancing Production Propel Demand for Grinding Machines
- Use of Automated Grinding Equipment Witnesses a Surge
- Challenges and Future Prospects
- Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Grinding Machines Market
- Grinding Machine Domain Experiences Great Wave of Innovations
- Technological Advancements in Grinding
- Future Directions in Grinding
- Latest Trends in Grinding Market
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Industrial Manufacturing: Major Consumer of Grinding Machines
- Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
- Strong Outlook for Machine Tools Brightens Sentiments in the Grinding Machines Market
- Strong Opportunities for Grinding Machines in Orthopedic Implant Manufacturing
- Advanced Grinding Techniques Spearhead Growth
- Shortage of Skilled Labor Drives Automation in Grinding Machinery
- Stable Demand for New Generation Machine Tools Opens a Parallel Opportunity for the Growth of Grinding Machines: Global Market for Machine Tools (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027
- Impact of Industry 4.0 on Grinding Machines Market
- Growing Preference for Super-Abrasives Wheels, CBN and Diamond
- Increasing Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Grinding Systems
- Robustness, Flexibility, and Numerous Other Benefits Drive Implementation of CNC Grinding Machines in the Metal Casting Industry
- Advantages and Disadvantages of CNC Technology
- Future of Automation in CNC Grinding
- Superior Attributes over Milling and Turning Boosts Demand in Aerospace Engine and Components Manufacturing
- Machining Platforms Evolve to Address Specific Needs of the Aerospace Industry
- Custom Grinding and Dressing Solutions for Aerospace Parts
- HVOF Grinding Approaches
- Use of New and Different Materials in Aerospace Building Provide Opportunities
- Encouraging Recovery of the Aerospace Industry to Spur Opportunities for Grinding Machines
- Commercial Aircraft Orders & Deliveries for Airbus for the Year 2022 Vs. 2021 (In Units)
- New Route Expansion Signals a Good Return to Business & a Strong Business Case for New Aircraft Orders & Deliveries: Number of New Aircraft Demanded (In Units) as a Result of New Air Route Expansion by 2041
- Surging Popularity of Laser Machines in Handling Tough Tool Grinding Promote Market Adoption
- Increasing Use in Electrical Appliances and Electronics Manufacturing Drive Demand for Die Grinders
- Efficiency and Productivity Benefits Drive Demand in the Cement Manufacturing Industry
- Several Critical Applications in Semiconductor Manufacturing Spurs Demand for Grinding Machines
- Robotic Technology for Efficient High Payload Operations
- Prevailing Trends in Construction Machinery Industry Favor Growth in Grinding Machinery Market
- Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020-2028
- United States Housing Units Starts: 2015-2021 (Housing Units in Thousands)
- Automobile Production Dynamics Augment Market Prospects
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Pandemic Impact on the Automotive Industry & What's the New Normal?
- Car Production YoY % Growth in 2020 Across Major Regional Markets
- Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Global Production Capacity of the Automobile Industry (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2022
- Continuous Generating Cylindrical Gear Grinding Witnesses Increased Growth
- Advanced Grinding Wheel Technologies
- Grinding Technology Advancements to Ease Finishing of Exotic Materials
- Advanced Grinding and Polishing Solutions
- Technological Advancements Bolster Market Growth
- Recent Product Introductions by Start-Ups
- Innovative Concepts in Grinding Wheels and their Conditioning
- Intelligent Interface Technology Sets New Digitalization Standards
- Greater Degree of Automation to Decrease Throughput Times
- Array of Advanced Grinding Solutions for ID/OD Grinding Perfection
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rx5ezl
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.