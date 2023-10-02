China's Rapid Expansion Drives Global Grinding Machines Market: Forecasted to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Grinding Machines - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Grinding Machines is poised for substantial growth, with a projected size of $7.2 billion by 2030. This market, valued at $4.8 billion in 2022, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2022-2030. The report provides comprehensive insights into market segments, key players, and regional trends.

Key Market Segments

Surface Grinding Machines : This segment is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR, reaching $2.2 billion by the end of the analysis period. Surface grinding machines are in demand due to their precision and versatility in various applications.

Regional Market Insights

The U.S. : The Grinding Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at $850.4 million in 2022. The country continues to be a key player in the industry, with a significant market size.

Economic Outlook

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with expected growth recovery. Despite challenges such as uncertainty around the Ukraine conflict, inflation concerns, and climate change considerations, governments are navigating these complexities.

United States : The U.S. has managed to overcome the recession threat despite slowing GDP growth, driven by tight monetary and financial conditions.

: Easing of headline inflation in the Euro area is boosting real incomes and contributing to economic activity. China: China is expected to see strong GDP growth as the pandemic threat recedes and the government adjusts its policies.

Opportunities in Technology

New technologies are expected to play a significant role in driving economic growth. Technologies like generative AI, machine learning, Web3, cloud and edge computing, quantum technologies, electrification, renewables, and climate technologies hold the potential to create value and boost global GDP.

While challenges persist, businesses that demonstrate resilience and adaptability are well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Key Market Players

The Grinding Machines market features prominent players like:

Amada Machinery Co., Ltd.

ANCA Pty Ltd.

Danobat S. Coop.

DMG MORI CO., LTD.

Falcon Machine Tools Co., Ltd.

Fives

Gieason Corporation

JTEKT Machinery Americas Corporation

Junker Group

Makino Inc.

United Grinding North America

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Grinding Machines

The Indispensable Role of Grinding Machines in Industrial Applications: Foundation for Market Growth

Significance of Grinding Work in Various Sectors

Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue

Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

COVID-19 Impact on Grinding Machines Market

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Grinding Machines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Global Grinding Machines Market Exhibits Robust Growth, driven by Introduction of Innovative Technologies

Growing Impetus on Enhancing Production Propel Demand for Grinding Machines

Use of Automated Grinding Equipment Witnesses a Surge

Challenges and Future Prospects

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Grinding Machines Market

Grinding Machine Domain Experiences Great Wave of Innovations

Technological Advancements in Grinding

Future Directions in Grinding

Latest Trends in Grinding Market

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Industrial Manufacturing: Major Consumer of Grinding Machines

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Strong Outlook for Machine Tools Brightens Sentiments in the Grinding Machines Market

Strong Opportunities for Grinding Machines in Orthopedic Implant Manufacturing

Advanced Grinding Techniques Spearhead Growth

Shortage of Skilled Labor Drives Automation in Grinding Machinery

Stable Demand for New Generation Machine Tools Opens a Parallel Opportunity for the Growth of Grinding Machines: Global Market for Machine Tools (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

Impact of Industry 4.0 on Grinding Machines Market

Growing Preference for Super-Abrasives Wheels, CBN and Diamond

Increasing Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Grinding Systems

Robustness, Flexibility, and Numerous Other Benefits Drive Implementation of CNC Grinding Machines in the Metal Casting Industry

Advantages and Disadvantages of CNC Technology

Future of Automation in CNC Grinding

Superior Attributes over Milling and Turning Boosts Demand in Aerospace Engine and Components Manufacturing

Machining Platforms Evolve to Address Specific Needs of the Aerospace Industry

Custom Grinding and Dressing Solutions for Aerospace Parts

HVOF Grinding Approaches

Use of New and Different Materials in Aerospace Building Provide Opportunities

Encouraging Recovery of the Aerospace Industry to Spur Opportunities for Grinding Machines

Commercial Aircraft Orders & Deliveries for Airbus for the Year 2022 Vs. 2021 (In Units)

New Route Expansion Signals a Good Return to Business & a Strong Business Case for New Aircraft Orders & Deliveries: Number of New Aircraft Demanded (In Units) as a Result of New Air Route Expansion by 2041

Surging Popularity of Laser Machines in Handling Tough Tool Grinding Promote Market Adoption

Increasing Use in Electrical Appliances and Electronics Manufacturing Drive Demand for Die Grinders

Efficiency and Productivity Benefits Drive Demand in the Cement Manufacturing Industry

Several Critical Applications in Semiconductor Manufacturing Spurs Demand for Grinding Machines

Robotic Technology for Efficient High Payload Operations

Prevailing Trends in Construction Machinery Industry Favor Growth in Grinding Machinery Market

Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020-2028

United States Housing Units Starts: 2015-2021 (Housing Units in Thousands)

Automobile Production Dynamics Augment Market Prospects

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Pandemic Impact on the Automotive Industry & What's the New Normal?

Car Production YoY % Growth in 2020 Across Major Regional Markets

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Global Production Capacity of the Automobile Industry (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2022

Continuous Generating Cylindrical Gear Grinding Witnesses Increased Growth

Advanced Grinding Wheel Technologies

Grinding Technology Advancements to Ease Finishing of Exotic Materials

Advanced Grinding and Polishing Solutions

Technological Advancements Bolster Market Growth

Recent Product Introductions by Start-Ups

Innovative Concepts in Grinding Wheels and their Conditioning

Intelligent Interface Technology Sets New Digitalization Standards

Greater Degree of Automation to Decrease Throughput Times

Array of Advanced Grinding Solutions for ID/OD Grinding Perfection

