ANGEL FIRE RESORT ANNOUNCES OPENING DATE AND SEASON PACKED WITH FAMILY FRIENDLY WINTER ACTIVITIES

ANGEL FIRE, NEW MEXICO, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angel Fire Resort (https://www.angelfireresort.com), Northern New Mexico's premier family vacation destination, announced today they will open December 15, 2023, for the 2023-2024 ski season. Known as one of the "Best Family Ski Resorts in North America," Angel Fire Resort is preparing for what forecasters are saying will be a heavier than average snow year thanks to a strong El Nino developing in the Pacific. The resort will put to use the upgraded, energy efficient snow-making equipment as soon as the temperatures drop to prep the mountain for opening. However, the resort is hopeful that heavy snow that’s expected to start in the first part of the new year will allow them to stay open longer this season. The resort plans to stay open a full week later this year as long as the weather cooperates.

“A strong El Niño is on the horizon, and history tells us that it often brings heavy snowfall to Angel Fire. This means this winter promises to be one for the books, with powder days you won't want to miss,” explained Greg Ralph, director of marketing, Angel Fire Resort.

Angel Fire Resort's winter season will be December 15, 2023 – March 24, 2024.

"We offer the best awe-inspiring mountain views and an ideal backdrop for your family to make great memories this winter, " explained Greg Ralph, director of marketing, Angel Fire Resort. "Whether that means you’re coming for skiing, snowboarding, tubing or simply to get away from the hustle and bustle to play with your kids in the snow, we are the winter escape families are looking for.”

EXPANDED WINTER ACTIVITIES FOR EVERYONE:

“Along with skiing, snowboarding, cross-country skiing, and night skiing, we are also creating fun, interactive, entertainment opportunities for families and couples. One of our newest and most popular off-mountain activities are the seasonal evening snowshoe hikes, and our popular dinners at the summit with stargazing guided tours. We’re always adding new activities at the resort,” added Ralph.

The family-friendly resort will host a rotating series of "snow-play activities" at the base, such as snowman-making contests, ice sculpture demonstrations, relay games and snowball fights for kids. The popular new Zia base bar will serve smores and hot chocolate. There will also be firepits and chairs added at the base for families to enjoy. Additional non-skiing activities include:

A 2-lane tubing hill

An old-fashioned sledding hill

An increase in après hour activities for both kids and couples

Summit dinner & guided stargazing tours

The resort will offer seasonal mixology classes, whiskey tastings, cooking demonstrations for couples, and themed crafts and game nights for kids.

Several live musical entertainment performances are also being scheduled throughout venues at the resort.

The resort will also work with local outfitters to provide horse-drawn sleigh rides, expanded cross-country skiing trails/tours, and snowmobile tours within the Enchanted Circle.

ON-MOUNTAIN DEDICATED PROGRAMS/ACTIVITIES FOR FAMILIES:

Angel Fire Resort continues to expand on its family-first offerings, including family-friendly enhancements to its full-service Children's Ski School. Several programs are in place to help parents get the most of their time on the slopes while their children are actively engaged, learning to ski and board, making new friends, and having fun.

Private Ski Lessons – For the tiniest of tots just learning how to ski and snowboard the resort offers private lessons for those as young as 2 years old.

Lil’ Jalapeno’s Program – This is a full day ski program appropriately paced for 3-year olds.

– This is a full day ski program appropriately paced for 3-year olds. Lil’ Poppers Snowboard Program – This is a full day Snowboard Program for 4-5-year-olds to complement the Lil’ Chile Ski Program. Lessons will incorporate Burton Riglet Boards.

– This is a full day Snowboard Program for 4-5-year-olds to complement the Lil’ Chile Ski Program. Lessons will incorporate Burton Riglet Boards. Kids 6 and under and Seniors 75 and over Discounted Season Pass. Seniors 75 and over and Kids 6 and under can purchase a heavily discounted season pass, or ski for as low as $21 a day.

NEW MEXICO’S ONLY NIGHT SKIING:

Angel Fire Resort remains the only resort in the state to offer its popular night skiing and snowboarding. The terrain includes 50 acres of groomed trails on the front facing side of the mountain, as well as, the Night Rider terrain park. Additional nights and extended hours have been added to Night Skiing.

STATE-OF-THE-ART WEBCAMS

Watching the snow fall in real time and seeing the most updated views of the ski mountain and the surrounding peaks in 4K, are available to all meteorologists, guests, and those just looking to see if they should call-in sick to catch a few runs on the mountain.

Angel Fire Resort State-of-the-art Prism Onyx camera at the summit offers the most powerful, 4K video, 24mp imagery, ultra-wide panorama views in the state - including the top of Angel Fire Resort, Wheeler Peak, and the Moreno Valley. The webcams are available here: https://www.angelfireresort.com/webcam/

MAJOR EVENTS :

Season runs December 15, 2023 – March 24, 2024

Opening Day: December 15

Christmas Eve – Torchlight Parade/Skiing with Santa: December 24,

Santa’s Helpers Scavenger Hunt: December 25, 2022

New Year’s Eve Torchlight Parade: December 31

New Year’s Eve Party at the Village Haus: December 31

Moonlight Dinner and Stargazing Tours: TBD (Check Event Calendar Online)

Valentine’s Day Moonlight Snowshoe and Dinner at Elements: February 14, 2024

Angel Fire Mardi Gras Celebration: February 13. 2024

USASA Slalom on Exhibition & USASA night time Rail Jam: February 10, 2024

USASA Slopestyle in Liberation Park: February 11, 2024

USASA Border/Skier Cross Jedi Challenge: February 24 – 25, 2024

St Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt: March 17, 2024

Closing Day: March 24, 2024

CONTACT INFO FOR ANGEL FIRE RESORT:

WEBSITE www.angelﬁreresort.com

TWITTER @angelﬁreresort

FACEBOOK /AngelFireResort

PHONE 800-633-7463

SEASON December 15, 2023 – March 24, 2024

LIFT HOURS 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

NIGHT SKIING 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM (weather permitting, this is available on weekends and holiday peak periods).

MOUNTAIN STATS

BASE ELEVATION 8,600 feet

PEAK ELEVATION 10,677 feet

VERTICAL DROP 2,077 feet

AVERAGE ANNUAL SNOWFALL: 210 inches

TERRAIN PARKS: 3

81 TRAILS: 21% beginner, 56% intermediate, 23% advanced, 560+ acres

NORDIC CENTER: 12km of terrain for classic & skate skiing and snowshoeing; 5 trails: 1 beginner, 2 intermediate, 2 advanced

LIFTS: 2 high-speed quads, 3 doubles, 2 surface

SNOWMAKING CAPABILITIES: 52% of mountain, 90% of beginner terrain

For more details about Angel Fire Resort and Angel Fire RV Resort’s winter rates, lift ticket pricing, trails and reservations visit www.angelfireresort.com or call 800-633-7463.

About Angel Fire Resort

Angel Fire Resort is a top year-round mountain resort destination in New Mexico. Angel Fire Resort was named “America’s Most Affordable Ski Town” by Realtor.com and ranked a Top 25 “Best Family Ski Resort in North America” by Dream Vacation Magazine. Situated at over 8,600' elevation in the Southern Rocky Mountains, Angel Fire strives to offer the best value and choice for family outdoor recreation activities to its members, guests and visitors--including skiing, snowboarding, tubing, sledding, golf, mountain biking, zipline, tennis, fishing, RVing, hiking and more. For additional information on Angel Fire Resort, resort membership, or opportunities for real estate investment in Angel Fire, please call (855) 923-7387 or visit the resort's website at www.angelfireresort.com.

