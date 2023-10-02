Rapid7 Expands Endpoint Protection Capabilities to Proactively Prevent Breaches

BOSTON, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in extended risk and threat detection, announced today that its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service now includes multi-layered endpoint prevention and forensics capabilities powered by its Insight Agent.

The Insight Agent already delivers powerful vulnerability scanning, high-efficacy threat detection, and swift containment activities. With the addition of next-generation antivirus (NGAV) and Velociraptor’s digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) capabilities, customers will be able to further consolidate and maximize their investment by reducing complexity, increasing efficacy, and driving efficiency with core endpoint protection use cases.

“As SOC teams face an expanding attack surface from the endpoint to the cloud, it’s easy for them to become trapped in a cycle of reactive processes, leading to burnout, and, at times, recurring breaches as a result of failing to fully-remediate previous events,” said Jeremiah Dewey, Senior Vice President of Managed Services and Product Delivery, Rapid7. “Our MDR customers will now benefit from additional reductions of endpoint security cost and complexity within their SOC. The integration of DFIR from Velociraptor and next-generation antivirus helps customers gain control over the dynamic attack surface and increase levels of security protection.”

The DFIR capability now available on the Rapid7 agent leverages the Velociraptor open source community for real-time detection and eradication of threats. By using an expressive query language rather than code, Velociraptor makes it faster and easier for security professionals to share custom detections, strengthening the knowledge of the community and helping teams to root out new threats more quickly.

With this expansion, Rapid7 can deliver full threat lifecycle coverage from exposure assessment to prevention to high-efficacy detection to containment and remediation. Rapid7 is continuing to invest in the most complete endpoint solutions to address one of the most pervasive threats organizations face today: ransomware. The company plans to include capabilities from its acquisition of Minerva Labs Ltd. to build on its ability to identify and prevent advanced attacker behaviors to block malware before execution.

For more information, visit https://www.rapid7.com/info/mtc/endpoint-protection/ .

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7’s comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management with threat detection and response to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

Rapid7 Media Relations

Stacey Holleran

Sr. Product & Research Communications Manager

press@rapid7.com

(857) 216-7804

Rapid7 Investor Contact

Elizabeth Chwalk

Director, Investor Relations

investors@rapid7.com

(617) 865-4277