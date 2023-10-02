Coherus Applauds Congressional Designation of September 30th as Rare Cancer Day

- Bipartisan resolution highlights the challenges patients with rare cancers face and raises awareness and supports efforts to improve early diagnosis and development of effective treatments -

- Many rare cancers, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC), represent an area of high unmet need and currently have no treatment options approved in the U.S. -

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (Coherus, Nasdaq: CHRS), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of innovative immunotherapies to treat cancer, today announced recognition and support for Rare Cancer Day to raise awareness for rare cancers such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

“Rare cancers, such as NPC, affect under-served populations, and raising awareness among patients and the medical community is critical for early detection and treatment leading to improved survival rates,” said Denny Lanfear, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Coherus. “Patient advocacy groups, such as TargetCancer Foundation and NORD Rare Cancer Coalition, play an important role in raising awareness for rare cancers through their partnerships with the government and companies developing treatments to improve outcomes for patients.”

Additionally, Coherus recognizes the importance of and applauds the bipartisan Congressional resolution introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives on September 26, 2023 by U.S. Reps. Mike Kelly (R-PA), Derek Kilmer (D-WA), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), and Brian Higgins (D-NY), Co-Chairs of the House Cancer Caucus.

About Rare Cancer Day



Rare Cancer Day is an annual awareness day devoted to shining a light on rare cancers and the issues people living with them face. Spearheaded by the NORD Rare Cancer Coalition, Rare Cancer Day is observed on September 30th to highlight the challenges patients face and to unify individuals living with rare cancers for awareness and early diagnosis.

About NPC

NPC is a rare malignancy in most parts of the world but is endemic in Southern China and Southeast Asia. The combination of gemcitabine and cisplatin is the current standard of care for recurrent or metastatic NPC. Because NPC’s nonsurgical treatment approach, etiology, and prognosis differ from those of other head and neck cancers, NPC patients are typically not included in clinical trials related to those cancers. Moreover, there are currently no FDA-approved therapies for NPC, as gemcitabine and cisplatin are administered off-label.

About Coherus’ Immuno-oncology Pipeline

Coherus is developing an innovative immuno-oncology pipeline that will be synergistic with its proven commercial capabilities in oncology. Through an in-licensing agreement with Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Ltd., Coherus is developing toripalimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody, in the United States and Canada. A biologics license application for toripalimab for the treatment of NPC is under review by the FDA. Toripalimab is approved in China for the treatment of melanoma, urothelial cancer, esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, NPC and non-small cell lung cancer.

Through its acquisition of Surface Oncology, Inc. earlier this year, Coherus’ immuno-oncology pipeline now includes multiple antibody immunotherapy candidates focused on enhancing the innate and adaptive immune responses to enable a robust immunologic response and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Casdozokitug (formerly SRF388) is a novel, first-in-class anti-IL-27 antibody currently being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials in lung and liver cancer. CHS-114 (formerly SRF114) is a highly selective, competitively positioned, ADCC-enhanced anti-CCR8 antibody currently in a Phase 1/2 study as a monotherapy in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Coherus’ earlier-stage immuno-oncology pipeline targets immune-suppressive mechanisms, including CHS-006, a TIGIT-targeted antibody, being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with toripalimab in patients with advanced solid tumors, and CHS-1000, a preclinical program targeting the novel pathway ILT4.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of innovative immunotherapies to treat cancer. Coherus’ strategy is to build a leading immuno-oncology franchise funded with cash generated through net sales of its diversified portfolio of FDA-approved therapeutics.

In 2021, Coherus in-licensed toripalimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody, in the United States and Canada. The Biologics License Application for toripalimab in combination with chemotherapy as treatment for recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma is currently under review by the FDA.

Coherus markets UDENYCA® (pegfilgrastim-cbqv), a biosimilar of Neulasta®, CIMERLI® (ranibizumab-eqrn), a biosimilar of Lucentis®, and YUSIMRY™ (adalimumab-aqvh), a biosimilar of Humira®.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Coherus’ ability to build its immuno-oncology franchise to achieve a leading market position; Coherus’ ability to generate cash and net sales; Coherus’ investment plans; Coherus’ ability to find synergies between its I-O pipeline and its commercial operations; and expectations about any of Coherus’ product candidates ability to improve outcomes for patients in the future.

Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Coherus' actual results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks and uncertainties inherent in the clinical drug development process; risks related to integration of Surface's programs and operations; risks related to realizing the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Surface; risks related to Coherus' existing and potential collaboration partners; risks of Coherus' competitive position; the risks and uncertainties of the regulatory approval process, including the speed of regulatory review, international aspects of Coherus' business and the timing of Coherus' regulatory filings; the risk of FDA review issues; the risk that Coherus is unable to complete commercial transactions and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of Coherus' products and product candidates; and the risks and uncertainties of possible litigation.

UDENYCA®, CIMERLI® and YUSIMRY™, whether or not appearing in large print or with the trademark symbol, are trademarks of Coherus, its affiliates, related companies or its licensors or joint venture partners unless otherwise noted. Trademarks and trade names of other companies appearing in this press release are, to the knowledge of Coherus, the property of their respective owners.

