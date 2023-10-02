Tacton Experts Help Manufacturers Simplify Sales for Complex Products and Navigate Sustainability Regulations at Multiple Industry Events

STOCKHOLM, Sweden and CHICAGO, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tacton , the leading Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) SaaS partner to manufacturers for simplifying sales in complex configuration, today announced that multiple Tacton executives will be speaking at industry conferences and webinars throughout October. Tacton’s senior leaders will present keynote and roundtable sessions at The Greener Manufacturing Show and B2B Online. Topics include navigating sustainability regulations in manufacturing, insights on ESG reporting, creating stellar customer experiences and driving greater sales margins for complex product sales.



Details on the industry events are below. To learn more about how Tacton is the leading CPQ provider trusted by global manufacturers to simplify their sales process, or to schedule time to meet with Tacton at the events, contact Tacton .

The Greener Manufacturing Show: North America’s leading event for environmental and sustainable manufacturing solutions

Date: October 11-12, 2023

Keynote Presentation: Navigating Sustainability Regulations in Manufacturing - Insights on ESG Reporting and Scope 3 Climate Reporting

According to Our World in Data, the manufacturing industry is responsible for approximately 20% of the global climate impact from human activities. Manufacturers need to prepare for the sustainability regulations that are already being rolled out in the EU and are surely on the horizon for the United States, as the frontrunners look for ways to reduce their overall impact. All manufacturers must soon report on their ESG efforts, and need ways to estimate the impact of materials and products they buy and sell, which is the Scope 3 in climate reporting. CPQ systems, combined with life cycle assessments, have emerged as technology that makes such reporting possible for the products that manufacturers put into market as well as the supply chain that goes into making those products. It facilitates for both buyer and seller and enables “financial grade” environmental data to be shared.

Madeleine Bergrahm, The Head of Sustainability at Tacton , will discuss the impending regulations facing North America and the EU, and how CPQ technology is working to streamline these sustainability regulations into the selling of complex products and processes. She’ll explain how manufacturers can meet their carbon reduction targets by showing the most environmentally sound products to their potential customers and, by this, increase the adoption. This is one way to address the global impact of manufacturing, learning from B2C industries' use of eco labels.

B2B Online : Where the top manufacturers and distributors meet, collaborate and learn about the newest innovative strategies to bring your customers the best online experience

Date: October 16, 2023

Session: Crushing the Competition: Extraordinary Customer Experience and Greater Sales Margin with Complex Product Sales

Susanne Wahlström, Chief Marketing Officer of Tacton, and Stephen Fauth, Senior VP of North America–Commercial at Tacton, will lead this B2B roundtable, an interactive session that provides attendees with an opportunity to learn about the most innovative digital and omnichannel solutions on the market in a relaxed setting. Attendees will learn about how to address marketing and sales challenges for complex products and services, keys to success for marketing and sales in areas such as personalization and extraordinary customer experience, with real-world examples plus lessons learned from use cases.

For more information on Tacton and its market-leading configuration technology:

About Tacton

Tacton is a leading SaaS company trusted by global manufacturers. Tacton Trusted Configuration simplifies sales for manufacturers of complex products. Tacton’s Configure, Price, Quote software is named a Leader by Gartner in the Magic Quadrant for CPQ Application Suites and is recognized for its advanced product configuration and visualization capabilities. Tacton’s founders pioneered computer-based product configuration which today powers Tacton CPQ and CAD Design Automation. Since 1998, Tacton has been trusted by global customers such as ABB, Daimler, MAN, Scania, Siemens, Xylem, and Yaskawa. It is co-headquartered in Chicago and Stockholm, with regional offices in Karlsruhe, Warsaw, and Tokyo. Follow Tacton on LinkedIn and X .

Tacton Media Contact:

TactonPR@bocacommunications.com