Nanox to Host Investor Day on October 17, 2023

NEVE ILAN, Israel, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NASDAQ: NNOX) (“Nanox” or the “Company”), an innovative medical imaging technology company, today announced it will host an Investor Day at the Nasdaq in New York City on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. The event will include presentations and Q&A with leaders from across the company.



As there is limited capacity available, only preregistered parties will be able to attend. To attend, you must pre-register for the event using this link Nanox Investor Day. Following registration, you will receive a formal invitation with event details.

About Nanox:

Nanox (NASDAQ: NNOX) is focused on applying its proprietary medical imaging technology and solutions to make diagnostic medicine more accessible and affordable across the globe. Nanox’s vision is to increase access, reduce costs and enhance the efficiency of routine medical imaging technology and processes, in order to improve early detection and treatment, which Nanox believes is key to helping people achieve better health outcomes, and, ultimately, to save lives. The Nanox ecosystem includes Nanox.ARC - a multi-source Digital Tomosynthesis system that is cost-effective, and user-friendly; an AI-based suite of algorithms that augment the readings of routine CT imaging to highlight early signs often related to chronic disease, (Nanox.AI); a cloud-based infrastructure (Nanox.CLOUD); and a proprietary decentralized marketplace, through Nanox’s subsidiary, USARAD Holdings Inc., that provides remote access to radiology and cardiology experts; and a comprehensive teleradiology services platform (Nanox.MARKETPLACE). Together, Nanox’s products and services create a worldwide, innovative, and comprehensive solution that connects medical imaging solutions, from scan to diagnosis. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision.

CONTACTS:

Media Contact:

Rachael Roselli

ICR Westwicke

NanoxPR@icrinc.com

Investor Contact:

Mike Cavanaugh

ICR Westwicke

mike.cavanaugh@westwicke.com