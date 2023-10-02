Global 360-Degree Camera Market Report 2023: From Surveillance to Social Media - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts, 2017, 2022 & 2023-2028

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "360-Degree Camera Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 360-degree camera market size reached US$ 1,072.5 Million in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 4,343.0 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 25.66% during 2023-2028.

The growing influence of virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) within video games, the expansion of social media platforms for content creation and sharing, and the deeper integration into mobile devices are pivotal factors propelling the market forward.

Security concerns, including breaches and threats in both commercial and residential areas, have underscored the importance of 360-degree cameras. These cameras are gaining traction in revolutionary areas such as VR/AR gaming, social media platforms, and mobile integration. They are reshaping how we produce and engage with visual content by offering immersive marketing experiences, lifelike underwater content creation, and real-time sports and events viewing.

The market dynamics suggest immense potential for newcomers and highlight intense competition. Vendors are leaning into advanced technologies to maintain their competitive position. Dive deeper into these industry nuances with our comprehensive market research report.

North America stands as the dominant player in the 360-degree camera market. Factors propelling its market include heightened adoption of cutting-edge VR/AR systems for diverse entertainment, increasing use of 360-degree cameras for immersive gaming, and the innovative inclusion of panamorph lens tech in surveillance cameras, enhancing their utility and more.

Growing Demand for Improved Safety and Security Measures Fostering Market Growth

Rising security concerns marked by increased breaches and threats in public, commercial, and residential sectors are bolstering the 360-degree camera market. Furthermore, enhanced camera technologies with intelligent surveillance capabilities are being incorporated by industry leaders to boost performance and efficiency.

Moreover, there's a marked uptick in the deployment of 360-degree surveillance cameras in diverse settings, from industrial zones to retail spots, aiding in monitoring expansive areas such as warehouses, parking spaces, loading docks, and stores. This increased adoption is further fueling the market's growth.

The report provides insights into competitive factors, from market dynamics, player rankings, strategic approaches, to a comprehensive dashboard for competitive tracking and an evaluative quadrant of company performances.

The industry landscape is somewhat consolidated, characterized by a handful of global and regional players adept at innovating in stride with their counterparts. As more players leverage advanced technologies, the market competition is poised to sharpen.

Despite the predominant presence of established entities, the considerable growth prospects and minimal product differentiation in the 360-degree camera sector make it inviting for new market entrants. As such, expansion and innovation continue to remain key themes in the domain.

360-Degree Camera Market Trends:

The 360-degree camera market is witnessing significant growth, driven primarily by its high-resolution imaging capabilities, making these cameras increasingly popular. The integration of virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) into various gaming and entertainment platforms further accentuates the market's expansion.

Moreover, with the surge in demand for real-time 4K and HDR content, there's a growing trend of integrating 360-degree cameras into mobile devices. Social media platforms like YouTube and Facebook, allowing users to create and share 360-degree content, are also providing a significant boost to the market.

Furthermore, the automotive industry is leveraging these cameras for enhanced driving visibility, obstruction detection, and promoting overall road safety, thereby propelling the market growth. The future landscape for 360-degree cameras looks promising as they continue to find diverse applications across sectors.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1072.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4343 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Questions Answered in This Report

What is the expected growth rate of the global 360-degree camera market?

What are the key factors driving the global 360-degree camera market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global 360-degree camera market?

What is the breakup of the global 360-degree camera market based on the resolution?

What is the breakup of the global 360-degree camera market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the global 360-degree camera market based on the connectivity type?

What is the breakup of the global 360-degree camera market based on the camera type?

What is the breakup of the global 360-degree camera market based on the vertical?

What is the breakup of the global 360-degree camera market based on the application?

What are the key regions in the global 360-degree camera market?

Who are the key companies/players in the global 360-degree camera market?

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global 360-degree camera market.

Some of the companies covered in the report include:

360fly, Inc.

Bubl Technology Inc.

Gopro Inc.

Insta360 (Arashi Vision Inc.)

Eastman Kodak Company

LG Electronics Inc.

Nikon Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Professional360 GmbH (Panono)

Ricoh Company Ltd.

Rylo Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Xiaomi Group

Key Market Segmentation:



Connectivity Type Insights:

According to the report, wired represented the largest segment as it assists in connecting the camera with any portable devices, such as smart phones, laptops, and tablets. In addition, wired connectivity assists in transferring, editing, and sharing files on social media easier and faster, which is propelling the growth of the respective segment.

Wired

Wireless

Resolution Insights:

According to the report, high-definition accounted for the largest market share as it offers increased pixel density and enables cameras to record images in a widescreen aspect ratio. In addition, the increasing integration of high-definition (HD) cameras in mobiles to record real-time HD content is strengthening the market growth.

High-definition (HD)

Ultra-high-definition (UHD)

Camera Type Insights:

According to the report, professional accounted for the largest market share as it requires minimum installation time and costs. In addition, the growing utilization of professional cameras for sports photography and event photography is bolstering the market growth.

Single

Professional

Vertical Insights:

According to the report, media and entertainment accounted for the largest market share due to the introduction of technologically advanced virtual reality (VR) devices, along with the increasing number of professional gamers. In addition, the growing popularity of 3-dimensional (3D) animated movies and emerging trend of recording adventure activities is propelling the growth of the market.

Media and Entertainment

Consumer

Military and Defense

Travel and Tourism

Automotive

Commercial

Healthcare

Others

Application Insights:

According to the report, aerial scenery accounted for the largest market share as it provides complete view of an extensive property. In addition, the increasing utilization of 360-degree cameras in aerial scenery to map small ecosystems and dine-scale landscape features is contributing to the growth of the respective segment.

Traffic-Monitoring

Grid Layout

Aerial Scenery

Others

Distribution Channel Insights:

According to the report, single-brand stores accounted for the largest market share on account of the rising number of single-brand stores offering innovative 360-degree cameras that are convenient and easy to use. Besides this, the increasing number of relaxations in regulations for single-brand retailers, along with the thriving e-commerce industry, is propelling the growth of the market.

Online Stores

Single-Brand Stores

Multi-Brand Stores

Regional Insights:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

