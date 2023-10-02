Presto to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST ), one of the largest drive-thru automation technology providers in the hospitality industry, today announced that the Company will release its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, after the financial markets close.



Presto has delayed the date of its earnings press release and conference call for reasons related to the time required to complete annual review procedures given that Presto is completing its first full-year audit as a public company.

Presto management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on that day to discuss the financial results and other business highlights.

Presto Automation, Inc. Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Conference Call Details Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) Telco Registration: You can register for the conference call at https://investor.presto.com/news-events/events

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Presto Investor Relations website, https://investor.presto.com/ . An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event on the Presto Investor Relations website.

About Presto Automation Inc.

Presto (NASDAQ: PRST) provides enterprise-grade AI solutions to some of the nation’s largest hospitality brands. Presto Voice™, our industry-leading solution, uses automation and AI to improve order accuracy, reduce labor costs, and increase revenue for superior drive-thru experiences. Presto is one of the largest labor automation technology providers in the industry. Presto is headquartered in Silicon Valley in San Carlos, California and counts among its customers certain restaurant chains in the United States that are familiar household names.

Contact

Investors:

Adam Rogers

VP Investor Relations

investor@presto.com

Media:

Brian Ruby

media@presto.com



