Silicone and Polyurethane Sealants Lead the Pack with Strong Growth Prospects in the Global Market

The global Sealants market is poised for impressive expansion, with estimated revenues of US$11.3 billion in 2022, and a projected surge to US$16.6 billion by 2030. This substantial growth is anticipated at a steady CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period spanning 2022 to 2030.

Silicone and Polyurethane Segments Take the Lead

Within the Sealants market, the Silicone segment stands out, projected to achieve a remarkable 5.6% CAGR, reaching a value of US$6.4 billion by the end of the analysis period. The Polyurethane segment is not far behind, with estimated growth at a solid 5% CAGR over the next eight years.

Global Leaders and Geographic Highlights

The United States Sealants market is estimated at a significant US$2.5 billion in 2022, highlighting strong growth prospects. Meanwhile, China, as the world's second-largest economy, is set to reach an impressive projected market size of US$3.7 billion by 2030, driven by a compelling CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2030. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each forecasted to experience steady growth at 3% and 4%, respectively, during the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is expected to grow at a solid 3.8% CAGR.

Key Competitors

Optimistic Economic Outlook

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with growth recovery expected for the upcoming years. The United States has successfully navigated recession threats despite slowing GDP growth. In the Euro area, easing headline inflation is boosting real incomes and driving economic activity. China is poised for substantial GDP growth as the pandemic recedes, and India is on track to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2030, surpassing Japan and Germany.

Despite these positive trends, various challenges persist, including uncertainty around the war in Ukraine, slower-than-expected global headline inflation decline, and ongoing food and fuel inflation in developing countries. High retail inflation is affecting consumer confidence and spending. Governments are addressing these challenges by raising interest rates to combat inflation, which may impact job creation and economic activity. The regulatory environment is also tightening, with growing pressure to integrate climate change into economic decisions.

Investment Opportunities in Emerging Technologies

While corporate investments may face inflation-related concerns and weaker demand, the rise of new technologies presents opportunities. Generative AI, applied AI, machine learning industrialization, next-generation software development, Web3, cloud and edge computing, quantum technologies, electrification, renewables, and climate technologies are poised to reshape the global investment landscape. These technologies have the potential to drive significant incremental growth and value to global GDP in the coming years.

In this dynamic environment, businesses and leaders who exhibit resilience and adaptability are well-positioned to seize the opportunities that lie ahead.

What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Pandemic Impact and the Global Economic Update: War & Inflation Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2023 & Beyond

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships

Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global Growth

Here's What's Causing the Current Spike in Inflation

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World towards a Cost of Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2023

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023

Pandemic Hindered Global Sealants Market Growth in 2020 but Vendors Now See New Growth Opportunities Emerging

Sustainability Now One of the Top Priorities for Adhesive & Sealants Producers

Competitive Landscape

Sealants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Balancing Demand-Supply Equation

Surgical Sealants Competitive Scenario

Medical Adhesives - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

A Prelude to Sealants Industry

Despite COVID-19 Crisis Curtailing Growth in the Short-Term, Long-Term Prospects Remain Optimistic for the World Sealants Industry

Analysis by Segment Type

World Sealants Market by Type (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide, and Other Types

Rising Demand from End-Use Industries Primes Sealants Market for Lucrative Growth

World Sealants Market by End-Use (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare, and Other End-Uses

Developed Regions Key Sales Generators, Developing Regions to Drive Future Growth

Outsourced Manufacturing Boosts Demand for Sealants in Developing Countries

World Sealants Market by Region (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Sealants Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2022-2030: USA, Canada, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, Japan and Africa

Sealants - A Brief Product Overview

Classification based on Chemical Constitution

Other Sealant Types

Select End-Use Applications of Sealants

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Building & Construction Sealant Market to Drive Long Term Growth

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Global Construction Industry

Recovery in Global Construction Sector to Post Gains in Long Term

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) in 2019

Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market Uptake

Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthens Market Prospects

Global Infrastructure Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Region/Country Over the Period 2010-2030

Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (in US$ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2013-2030

Focus on Green Construction Techniques to Boost Market Demand

Trend Towards Green Construction Fuels Emergence of Sustainable Sealant Solutions

Anticipated Strong Construction Activity in Developing Countries to Spur Growth for Polyurethane Sealants

Bituminous Sealants and Caulks: A Popular Choice in Infrastructure Renovation

Sealants find Growing Application for Structural Glazing

Adhesive and Sealants Aid EU Construction Sector to Lower Carbon Footprint

Recovery of Automotive Industry Activates Fresh Growth Opportunities for Sealants Market

Comparison of Various Automotive Sealant Solutions

Recap of COVID-19 Impact on the Automotive Industry in 2020

Global Automobile Production (In Million Units) for the Years 2011 - 2021

Outlook for 2022 Remains Positive

Growing Focus on Light Weight Models Drive Strong Business Case for Sealants

Breakdown of Automotive Material Mix: 2022E

Lightweighting Trend in Auto Parts: Average Weight of a Passenger Car (In Kgs) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2006, 2016, 2019 and 2023E

Sealants Gaining Increased Acceptance in Medical Applications

Surgical Sealants Market

Select Sealant Materials & their Applications in Surgical Applications

Hemostats Tissue Sealants Set For Impressive Growth

Potential Market for Surgical Adhesives and Sealants (2023E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Surgical Procedure Volume by Type

Dental Sealants Market Increasing with Dental Health Awareness

Use of Non-aerosolizing Procedures for Caries Prevention Recommended amid the Pandemic

Aerospace - A Potential Market for Sealants

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 & 2039

Expanding Alternative Energy Market Bodes Well for Sealants Demand

Global Energy Generation Mix (in %) for 2018 and 2050

Novel Sealant Solutions Need of the Hour in Flexible Packaging Industry

Industrial Sealants Beneficial for Various Industrial Applications

Silicone Sealants - The Major Sealant Technology

Need for Innovative Products and Growth of Construction Industry Bode Well for Silicon Sealants Market

Recent Sealant Developments: A Review

Hybrid Sealants Gain Prominence

Select Product Innovations: Spearheading Growth

Eco-Friendly Sealants Rise in Popularity

Low VOC Sealants Gain High Acceptance

Key Challenges

Raw Material Availability and Pricing - Crucial for Sealant Manufacturing

Environmental Concerns

Sealant's Inability to Contain Extreme Temperatures

Stringent Regulations Pertaining to VOC Emissions

Regulatory Concerns for Medical Sealants

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

