Preliminary auction details

2 October 2023





Company Announcement number 76/2023

Auctions of mortgage covered bonds series 10F and 10G for the refinancing of FlexLån®

Realkredit Danmark will hold auctions on mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) for the refinancing of FlexLån® as of 1 January 2024. The auctions in series 10F and 10G will be held in the period from 20 November to 24 November 2023.

The preliminary amounts and the distribution on specific ISIN’s are expected to change in the weeks to come. As a consequence, the specific auction dates for the individual ISIN’s will not be announced until the final amounts are known.

The preliminary amount of bonds for the refinancing auctions is listed in the appendix.

The preliminary amount of bonds for the refinancing of FlexLån® in series 10F and 10G will be updated weekly on rd.dk/Investor starting from week 40.

The final amount of each ISIN to be auctioned including the specific auction dates for each ISIN will be announced early November.

The Executive Management

Any additional questions should be addressed to Christian Rosenstand, Head of RD Funding, phone

+45 45 13 20 19.

