Fleet Advantage Celebrates Its Pioneering Legacy & Great Momentum As A Trusted Industry Leader By Unveiling A New Brand Mark and Visual Identity Assets

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fleet Advantage , a leading innovator in specialty financing, fleet data analytics, fleet management services, and life cycle cost management announced today it unveiled its new logo, visual identity including a new corporate video, and a new tagline, “Asset Management Reimagined,” marking a significant milestone in the company’s evolution. The company’s refreshed identity is a celebration of a winning mindset, helping its customers achieve significant goals during a tumultuous economic climate. This has resulted in Fleet Advantage itself achieving a record 2023 fiscal year, further enabling its pioneering spirit in asset management, flexible financing, and data analytics.



“Embracing a Winning Mindset & Sustaining Momentum”

As highlighted in Fleet Advantage’s new corporate video, today the company is widely known for its innovative holistic asset management approach, providing flexible financing and world-class data-driven analytics that help organizations with transportation fleets make decisions to maximize efficiency and reduce their Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Fleet Advantage is uniquely positioned to leverage this advanced technology and extend corporate leadership to help the transportation industry continue to deliver goods across the nation efficiently, sustainably, and safely.

Fleet Advantage’s winning mindset stems from its highly dedicated staff and its attributes of hard work, organizational diversity, community impact, perseverance, environmental stewardship, and a commitment to excellence in customer service, using an innovative approach supported by fleet management services and data analytics to effect never-before-seen change within the transportation sector.

The new design elevates the Fleet Advantage brand mark, with a refreshed design driven by core characteristics that have defined the brand: trusted, future-focused, customized solutions, and data-driven expertise.

Asset Management Reimagined: Fleet Advantage has established itself as the industry leader in creating visionary change by revolutionizing equipment finance and leasing, asset life cycle cost management and data analytics. The “Asset Management Reimagined” tagline is a powerful message for an industry that keeps evolving due to persistently changing market conditions. America's Top Corporate Fleets utilize Fleet Advantage’s solutions to manage their assets to create as much financial flexibility as possible. Today’s organizations continue to seek value added services that help offer insight into their decision making, which is why it’s critical to work with a holistic asset management partner that provides comprehensive solutions.

New Brand Mark and Video Signifying Innovation & Forward Momentum

The centerpiece of Fleet Advantage's refreshed brand identity is the introduction of a distinctive icon that subtly encapsulates the differentiated characteristics of the company. The icon portrays a tractor trailer moving forward, signifying progress, momentum, and efficiency, while a winged representation extends to the left, symbolizing speed and agility. This icon also represents a dynamic merger of data, symbolizing Fleet Advantage's commitment to innovative asset management solutions.

The four quadrants within the icon are symbolic of Fleet Advantage's comprehensive and unique approach to specialty financing, fleet management and operations, data integration and analytics, and life cycle cost management. They highlight the company's capability to bring together disparate data sources and transform them into actionable insights. Moreover, the spaces between the quadrants form the roads that its customers' fleets traverse daily, underlining Fleet Advantage's role in advocating safety and enhancing overall fleet efficiency.

Clean Diesel Today & Alternate Fuels Into Tomorrow

The refreshed brand identity also reinforces Fleet Advantage's position as an industry trailblazer in clean diesel, offering customized resources that help bridge over to alternate fuel technologies. This combination is unique in helping fleets harness the power of data to streamline their operations, reduce costs, and drive a more sustainable future.

"Our rebranding focus is more than just a change in our visual identity; it's a reflection of our commitment to innovation, efficiency, the future, and delivering tangible value to our clients," said Katerina Jones, Chief Marketing Officer of Fleet Advantage. "Our new brand identity communicates our vision for corporate transportation fleets, and our dedication in providing trusted asset management solutions that help our clients navigate the road to success."

