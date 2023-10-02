Global 4D Printing Market Size to Reach USD 3,936.04 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 4D printing market size was USD 87.8 Million in 2021 and register a revenue CAGR of 41.3% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for technological innovation in aerospace and defense sectors is a major factor expected to drive market revenue growth.



Drivers:

Increasing need to reduce manufacturing and processing costs and deploy more efficient material and resource management required for conventional manufacturing practices are some key factors expected to support demand for 4D printing solutions and drive market growth. The self-transforming ability of 4D printed structures enables use of a limited number of materials for multiple purposes, resulting in reduced waste of natural resources and reduced environmental impact. Growing emphasis on ensuring a sustainable environment is expected to drive demand for 4D printing over the forecast period.

Restraints:

High development costs, growing concerns among policymakers as the technology is still emerging, increasing issues related to intellectual property rights, and potential safety hazards are some of the factors expected to hamper the growth of the 4D printing market over the forecast period.

Growth Projections:

The global 4D printing market is expected to register a CAGR of 41.3% over the forecast period and revenue is expected to increase from USD 124.3 Million in 2022 to USD 3,936.04 in 2032. Increasing need for resource management and reduced manufacturing costs of various parts, implants, and structures, among others are key factors fueling revenue growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a significant decrease in businesses worldwide and created a number of challenges across various sectors. Industries were also impacted by social and economic disruptions, implementation of extended lockdowns and social distancing norms, and other restrictions created significant growth challenges across the economic landscape.

Despite the pandemic, 4D printing continued to gain traction and the technology has proven to be useful in the manufacture of smart medical devices to treat COVID-infected patients. This printing technique allows manufactured parts to change shape in varying environmental temperatures, resulting in increased innovation in the treatment of patients.

Current Trends and Innovations:

4D printing technology allows customers to use fewer materials for a variety of products and purposes, and also aids in the development of materials with ability to change properties, behavior patterns, and to transform in response to external stimuli such as temperature, pressure, and others. These cutting-edge features are expected to result in further advancements in the technology, which is a trend in the global 4D printing market.

Industry 5.0 is expected to support traction of 4-D printing as it will enable designers to focus on the design process rather than the manufacturing process. The freedom to design will result in creation of more bespoke and personalized products.

Geographical Outlook:

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period as a result of increasing use of 4D printing in the automotive industry and increasing manufacturing of passenger and luxury vehicles.

Strategic Initiatives:

Some major companies in the global market report include 3D Systems Corporation, Autodesk, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, Organovo, Materialise NV, EnvisionTEC, Inc., Dassault Systèmes SE, ExOne, Heineken N.V., and Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.

In January 2019, Autodesk developed a new generative design software that works directly with HP Multi Jet Fusion 3D printers. The design-to-print workflow for additive manufacturing was designed specifically for HP’s 3D printers to streamline the conversion of digital designs into physical parts. In addition to working with HP, the company is also working with GE Additive to create an integrated workflow for GE 3D printers, which will lead to advancements in 4D printing techniques.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2021 USD 87.8 Million CAGR (2022–2032) 41.3% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 3,936.04 Million Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2019–2020 Forecast period 2022–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Material type, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled 3D Systems Corporation, Autodesk, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, Organovo, Materialise NV, EnvisionTEC, Inc., Dassault Systèmes SE, Exone, Heineken N.V., and Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research has segmented the global 4D printing market on the basis of material type, end-use, and region:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030) Programmable Carbon Fiber Programmable Wood - Custom Printed Wood Grain Programmable Textiles

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030) Aerospace & Defense Automotive Construction Clothing Healthcare Utility Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



